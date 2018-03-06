Wilson secures Working Families Party endorsement

× Expand Photo provided The Working Families Party officially announced its endorsement of Katie Wilson for New York’s 21st Congressional District on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. KEENE | Katie Wilson has officially secured the Working Families Party (WFP) endorsement for New York’s 21st Congressional District. "WFP is proud to support Katie Wilson for Congress,” said Working Families Party Co-Chair Karen Scharff in a statement on Tuesday. “As a single mother and small business owner, Katie knows well the struggles of working families in the North Country, and is exactly the kind of home-grown Working Families Democrat we need in Congress.” Wilson, said the WFP, is the “rare candidate that can represent working class families because she is working class,” and embodies their mission to “empower and defend” working class families around the country. Long-time North Country Working Families Party organizer Tom Wood said Wilson stands out as a “genuine North Country voice, advocating for the policies that will truly move the needle for her neighbors and reinvigorate our upstate community.” “Wilson knows that change only comes when every working family has a voice at the table, and has embraced a platform devoted to ensuring economic and educational equality for every North Country resident,” Wood said in a statement. “We are proud to endorse her campaign, and recognize her commitment to supporting her community.” Wilson, a first-time candidate from Keene, said made her blue collar background a bedrock of her candidacy, touting deep local ties and familiarity with kitchen table issues like what it means to work two jobs as a single mother. “It’s time to elevate the needs of working families above the needs of Wall Street and the elite,” Wilson said in a statement. The candidate likened the effort to topple Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) as a “David & Goliath moment.” “The WFP understands that this is not the time to elect wealthy, out of touch candidates who do not understand the everyday struggles facing working people,” Wilson said. “Now is the time to bring diversity to Congress and that includes socio-economic diversity.” Wilson faces six opponents in the primary, including Don Boyajian, Tedra Cobb, Emily Martz, David Mastrianni, Patrick Nelson and Dylan Ratigan. The left-leaning WFP is a powerful force in New York state politics, backing Gov. Andrew Cuomo twice.

More recently, the party has endorsed candidates challenging members of the breakaway Independent Democratic Conference in this year’s elections. The party also endorsed Democratic hopeful Nate McMurray, who is seeking to unseat Republican Rep. Chris Collins, a frequent Cuomo target, this fall. PETITIONING STARTS Wilson must still circulate petitions for the party's ballot. The petitioning process formally started today and ends April 12. While Democrats need 1,250 signatures to gain ballot access, Wilson just needs 5 percent of enrolled WFP signatures in New York’s 21st Congressional District. “For us, that number at a minimum is 80,” Dom Leon-Davis, a WPF spokesman, told The Sun last week “But we’re aiming for 160.” If Wilson passes the threshold, the endorsement ensures her a spot on the ballot even if she falls short in gathering enough Democrat signatures. Wilson has repeatedly expressed confidence that she will be the Democratic nominee, and pledged not to be a spoiler. ““I will not run renegade on a third line,” Wilson wrote on Twitter. “Perhaps the Dems should not be a spoiler either.” And being on the ballot twice makes the race “a hell of a lot more winnable” in the general election, she said. Wilson is the only candidate who has declined to take a pledge to support the eventual Democratic nominee. “I’m not taking that pledge,” Wilson said. “I’m going to support someone who I think can win.” Wilson told The Sun she will not support a nominee who she believes cannot defeat Stefanik, who is seeking a third term this fall. “I’m not going to go out and work my tail off for someone I know can’t win,” Wilson said. “I’m going to go and help my party in another way and my county in another way — plus I’m busy surviving raising two kids. So I’m going to make sure my time and effort is best spent in order to better my community.” Wilson first let the news slip at a forum sponsored by the Fulton County Democratic Party in Johnstown last month. Commentators on Twitter quickly noted the similarities between Wilson and Doug Hoffman’s attempt in a 2009 special election to secure the Conservative Party line.