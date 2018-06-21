Wilson, seeking to mitigate Cobb poll, releases competing survey in Dem race

× Expand File photo Katie Wilson

KEENE | Tedra Cobb shouldn’t be touting her frontrunner status just yet, says one of her opponents for the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District.

The Cobb camp released polling data earlier this week showing the former St. Lawrence County lawmaker leading the five-way pack by a seven-point margin over her closest competitor.

But the Katie Wilson campaign has released an internal survey that reveals 42 percent of respondents said they will vote for the candidate.

Forty-four percent are undecided, and 14 percent will vote for someone else, according to the survey.

The Wilson camp readily admits the robocall survey is unscientific, but rather points to the shifting landscape of the race just days before registered Democrats head to the polls next Tuesday.

“What the survey said is 44 percent of folks are still undecided,” said Tim Lim, a strategist for Wilson. “This thing is pretty fluid."

The campaign utilized a blind ID Interactive Voice Response (IVR) program delivered to over 9,000 registered Democrats who have voted in the last two primary elections.

A survey question presented respondents with a series of five questions probing if they were a “definite” vote for Wilson; “likely,” “undecided,” “likely not” or “definite not.”

Scott Minkoff, assistant professor of Political Science at SUNY New Paltz, said big-time polling organizations like Pew and Gallup tend not to use IVR.

"There is nothing inherently wrong with an IVR poll, though," Minkoff said. "The devil is in the details of how the sample was identified, the questions were asked and how the results were analyzed."

'DESPARATE'

Cobb and Wilson join Emily Martz, Patrick Nelson and Dylan Ratigan in seeking the nomination next Tuesday.

The winner will go on to face Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican, and Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn in November.

The Cobb campaign’s poll was conducted in April, and did not include Nelson, a measure that drew withering criticism from the campaign, who said the use of “bad data” will harm the party’s chances against Republicans in November.

Lim said a two-month old survey is an attempt to illustrate false momentum.

“In reality, she can spend hundreds of of thousands of dollars and still be at the same spot she was in April,” Lim told The Sun on Thursday.