Wilson, seeking to mitigate Cobb poll, releases competing survey in Dem race

File photo
Katie Wilson
KEENE | Tedra Cobb shouldn’t be touting her frontrunner status just yet, says one of her opponents for the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District.
The Cobb camp released polling data earlier this week showing the former St. Lawrence County lawmaker leading the five-way pack by a seven-point margin over her closest competitor.
But the Katie Wilson campaign has released an internal survey that reveals 42 percent of respondents said they will vote for the candidate.
Forty-four percent are undecided, and 14 percent will vote for someone else, according to the survey.
The Wilson camp readily admits the robocall survey is unscientific, but rather points to the shifting landscape of the race just days before registered Democrats head to the polls next Tuesday.
“What the survey said is 44 percent of folks are still undecided,” said Tim Lim, a strategist for Wilson. “This thing is pretty fluid."
The campaign utilized a blind ID Interactive Voice Response (IVR) program delivered to over 9,000 registered Democrats who have voted in the last two primary elections.
A survey question presented respondents with a series of five questions probing if they were a “definite” vote for Wilson; “likely,” “undecided,” “likely not” or “definite not.”
Scott Minkoff, assistant professor of Political Science at SUNY New Paltz, said big-time polling organizations like Pew and Gallup tend not to use IVR.
"There is nothing inherently wrong with an IVR poll, though," Minkoff said. "The devil is in the details of how the sample was identified, the questions were asked and how the results were analyzed."
'DESPARATE'
Cobb and Wilson join Emily Martz, Patrick Nelson and Dylan Ratigan in seeking the nomination next Tuesday.
The winner will go on to face Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican, and Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn in November.
The Cobb campaign’s poll was conducted in April, and did not include Nelson, a measure that drew withering criticism from the campaign, who said the use of “bad data” will harm the party’s chances against Republicans in November.
Lim said a two-month old survey is an attempt to illustrate false momentum.
“In reality, she can spend hundreds of of thousands of dollars and still be at the same spot she was in April,” Lim told The Sun on Thursday.
Wilson called Cobb “desperate."
“She’s got the headline she wants, but it is totally inaccurate and misleading,” Wilson said.
Wilson pointed out she matched Cobb in fundraising in the first fundraising quarter and again between April and June.
Both raised approximately $70,000 in the abbreviated fundraising quarter, but Cobb leads the cumulative pack, having raised $363,484 compared to Wilson’s $237,908.
Each candidate announced her candidacies within weeks of each other last summer.
The Cobb campaign dismissed the survey as a field document.
“They have a field instrument," said campaign manager Mike Szustak. "They’re trying to present it as a poll. It’s not. The poll that matters is Tuesday, and we’re confident going into that one.”
Szustak continued: “Tedra is desperate to win the nomination, desperate to take on Elise Stefanik and separate to win in November and our country desperately needs change.”
NATIONAL FOCUS
Wilson’s pushback is paired with intensifying national media exposure, including a VICE magazine profile on single moms that was published earlier this week.
“Good Morning America” also spent two days filming the campaign as part of their national primary coverage, and the footage is scheduled to be posted online on Friday morning.
Wilson doesn’t know if local networks will pick it up.
“What we hoping is it will make the news Monday morning,” she said. “They just liked our story. They thought it was compelling.”
The coverage points to signs of the strength and viability of her campaign, she said.
Wilson and Cobb are the only candidates who have purchased television advertising ahead of the contest.
“Conventional wisdom says I can’t win,” Wilson said. “But I’m not a traditional candidate."
Ratigan, a former MSNBC host, has also garnered national media attention, landing interviews on his former network as well as with The Young Turks, the online progressive channel where he served as a political commentator.
He rolled out an endorsement from former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer on Thursday.
This story has been updated.