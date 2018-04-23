Wilson touts local environmental partnerships, picks up endorsement

Pete DeMola
Katie Wilson is running for the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District.
RAY BROOK | Katie Wilson spent part of Earth Day Weekend touting her commitment to the environment to a group of undecided voters.
“It’s a huge part of who I am, and this is a campaign from the heart,” Wilson told attendees at a private residence in Ray Brook on Saturday.
The candidate seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District cited the relationship between local governmental groups and environmental organizations as a model that should be emulated at the federal level.
“You can’t protect the land without taking care of the people. And you can’t springboard local economies without protecting the resources they rely upon,” Wilson said.
But, she admitted, she doesn’t have all the answers.
“Let’s have a dialogue,” she said.
STREAM PROTECTION RULE
The first-time candidate from Keene aims to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in the general election this fall.
She’s already received the Working Families Party nomination, but first must emerge victorious from a field of seven Democratic hopefuls.
A primary is June 26.
Wilson criticized Stefanik’s environmental record, including for what she said was a vote to nullify the Stream Protection Rule, an Obama-era rule that sought to restrict coal companies from dumping waste into waterways.
The candidate is referring to the 2017 Congressional Review vote to overturn the Obama rule, which is technically a vote of disapproval.
“That’s allowing waste to be dumped into rivers and streams and in the same month, she accepted the River Keeper Award out in the St. Lawrence,” Wilson said, referring to an award given by a nonprofit for the lawmaker’s work to support Plan 2014, a plan to modify water levels on Lake Ontario.
“That’s a story that has to be told.”
Stefanik voted for the Republican STREAM Act in 2016 that was a legislative replacement for the rule, and the lawmaker continues to be supportive of the alternative.
A spokesman for Stefanik told The Sun the lawmaker voted to support the legislation because the measure would “restore transparency to the process of developing stream buffer zones near mining activities and require the Secretary of the Interior to work on a comprehensive study aimed at protecting streams.”
Stefanik said at the time the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement's rulemaking process for the Stream Protection Rule lacked transparency of scientific records and studies and sought to enforce regulations beyond its jurisdiction.
“She continues to support that legislative fix,” said Tom Flanagin, the spokesman.
Other GOP lawmakers have been more vocal in defending last year's federal Stream Protection Rule as one necessary to beat back what they perceive as overreaching regulatory actions, specifically when it comes to protecting the coal industry.
“The reality is that this rule was not an effort to protect streams — it sought to regulate the coal industry out of business and eliminate tens of thousands of jobs in that industry,” said Rep. John Faso (R-Kinderhook) in a letter to the Daily Freeman last year. “Overturning it, while maintaining our nation’s commitment to high environmental standards, made sense.”
BIG ENDORSEMENT
Wilson said she aimed on running a “facts-based campaign” without impugning anyone’s character — including that of the incumbent, who is seeking a third term.
But integrity is also important, Wilson said.
"(Stefanik) is a D.C. insider and I'm a North Country insider,” Wilson said. “But I don't think she's a nasty person. I’m sure she’d be really interesting and fun to sit down and have a glass of wine with. She’s smart as hell and she’s done some interesting things.”
Wilson also praised her fellow Democratic candidates, albeit while offering a slight jab:
"I see a lot of empty platitudes and (Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee) talking points," she said.
The first-time candidate picked up a formal endorsement over the weekend from Scott van Laer, a state Forest Ranger who also serves as a union delegate for PBA of New York State.
Wilson delivered her comments at van Laer's home, which is a near zero-energy building, replete with geothermal sources, a solar-power energy system and "an awesome garden,” said van Laer.
Van Lear comes from a long background in which environmental stewardship is paramount on both sides of family.
“The Adirondacks are globally significant,” he said.
Van Laer underscored that a strong environmental policy doesn’t always translate into being a strong candidate.
But Wilson, he said, has the mettle.
“What really brought her to my attention was her advocacy work,” he said, citing sit-in protests at TD Bank in Plattsburgh in 2016 designed to pressure the bank to divest from the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Van Laer, who has been outspoken on state environmental issues via Twitter, supported Green Party candidate Matt Funiciello in 2014 and 2016.
He underscored that he does not personally dislike Stefanik, whose environmental record he admits has improved during her second-term, citing her concerns over drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska.
“But I have concerns over how genuine it was,” he said.
Stefanik last week came under fire for calling for EPA Chief Scott Pruitt to resign but declining to sign onto a House resolution calling for his ouster.
“It would have been non-partisan if you got on board,” he said.
Stefanik, a member of the House Climate Solutions Caucus, said she disagrees with tying policy to calls for official resignations, and said she would continue to call for his walking papers.
Seven Democrats will square off in the primary. Joining Wilson is Don Boyajian, Tedra Cobb, Emily Martz, David Mastrianni, Patrick Nelson and Dylan Ratigan.
Lynn Kahn will also run on the Green Party line.
This article has been updated.