Wilson touts local environmental partnerships, picks up endorsement

× Expand Pete DeMola Katie Wilson is running for the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District.

RAY BROOK | Katie Wilson spent part of Earth Day Weekend touting her commitment to the environment to a group of undecided voters.

“It’s a huge part of who I am, and this is a campaign from the heart,” Wilson told attendees at a private residence in Ray Brook on Saturday.

The candidate seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District cited the relationship between local governmental groups and environmental organizations as a model that should be emulated at the federal level.

“You can’t protect the land without taking care of the people. And you can’t springboard local economies without protecting the resources they rely upon,” Wilson said.

But, she admitted, she doesn’t have all the answers.

“Let’s have a dialogue,” she said.

STREAM PROTECTION RULE

The first-time candidate from Keene aims to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in the general election this fall.

She’s already received the Working Families Party nomination, but first must emerge victorious from a field of seven Democratic hopefuls.

A primary is June 26.

Wilson criticized Stefanik’s environmental record, including for what she said was a vote to nullify the Stream Protection Rule, an Obama-era rule that sought to restrict coal companies from dumping waste into waterways.

The candidate is referring to the 2017 Congressional Review vote to overturn the Obama rule, which is technically a vote of disapproval.

“That’s allowing waste to be dumped into rivers and streams and in the same month, she accepted the River Keeper Award out in the St. Lawrence,” Wilson said, referring to an award given by a nonprofit for the lawmaker’s work to support Plan 2014, a plan to modify water levels on Lake Ontario.

“That’s a story that has to be told.”

Stefanik voted for the Republican STREAM Act in 2016 that was a legislative replacement for the rule, and the lawmaker continues to be supportive of the alternative.

A spokesman for Stefanik told The Sun the lawmaker voted to support the legislation because the measure would “restore transparency to the process of developing stream buffer zones near mining activities and require the Secretary of the Interior to work on a comprehensive study aimed at protecting streams.”