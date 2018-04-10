Wilson stresses working class solutions in swing through Akwesasne

× Expand Pete DeMola Katie Wilson, a candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District, takes a break from the campaign trail on March 31, 2018 in Hogansburg, NY. HOGANSBURG | Katie Wilson spent the morning knocking on doors. The routine was similar: Study the map, find the location, exit the car, knock on the door. Repeat. “I feel like so much of the campaign exists in stuffy rooms and on the internet,” said Wilson, who appeared thrilled to be outdoors. But the people across New York’s 21st Congressional District are living real lives and concentrating on day-to-day issues, said the candidate who is seeking the Democratic nomination. Wilson mopped up lunch at a roadside diner, where she developed a rapport with the waitress throughout the meal. The woman once worked at a local hospital, but was laid off in a recent round of cutbacks and nearly lost her home. She went from earning $50,000 annually to a $5 hourly wage. “They’re raising their kids and worrying about mortgage payments,” Wilson said of area residents. “They’re not thinking about the Russians and campaign finance reform. They’re thinking if their kids will have a future or not.” The pair embraced before Wilson left. Wilson, whose campaign combines a sense of road-tested North Country ruggedness with a certain punk rock, streetfighting sensibility, spent a windswept Saturday in a battered Toyota Prius with a cracked windshield and busted muffler bombing around the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation (also known as Akwesasne) collecting signatures to get on the Democratic ballot. The winner will go on to run against Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican who is seeking a third term, in the general election this fall. “We’ve been focusing on low-income areas and the kinds of people that we’ve identified as a demographic we can energize if we want to win,” Wilson said. ‘SLIPPING THROUGH THE CRACKS’ Wilson, 33, got out of the car and collected a signature. “I’m from over in Keene in the Adirondacks,” she brightly said. The man directed her next door to where his son lived. He invited the candidate inside, where he was unwinding in front of a television in a spacious house lined with artwork: paintings of cow skulls laced with sweetgrass from a family member who he hailed as a skilled artist.

“Not too many people vote,” said the man, a registered Democrat who spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing political retribution. “Never vote for a Democrat" is a common mantra of friends and colleagues in his orbit, he said. Akwesasne spans the St. Lawrence River and the U.S.-Canadian boundary at the northernmost point of New York state. Some residents have dual American and Canadian citizenship. The Mohawk reservation contains 10,000 registered voters on the U.S. side, said the man, who posited no more than 500 to 700 of them vote in each election. “We can’t even get them to vote for our tribal elections,” he said. The man, a member of Iron Workers Local 440, painted a portrait of grim environmental degradation and folks frustrated at feeling left behind. “What can we do?” asked Wilson. “I don’t know. Fix the roads?” he said, gesturing outside at the street, which was lined with potholes and burned-out street lights despite being the core of a residential neighborhood. “You’re slipping through the cracks,” Wilson said. “You’re the in the right neighborhood for that,” he responded. ‘CANCER ALLEY’ The man recounted the toxic history of the surrounding area, pointing at decades of environmental abuse from plants owned by companies like Alcoa who spent years spilling hazardous substances, including PCBs, into the soil. “We call it ‘Cancer Alley,’” he said. Nine people on the reservation have died in recent days — including a pair who had a double funeral, packing the pews of a local church. While several corporations have left the area, Superfund cleanup sites remain. The man supported U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the 2016 presidential election — “I think he’s honest, a straight shooter” — and ultimately signed Wilson’s petition. He grew heartened when Wilson said she traveled to North Dakota last winter to protest the scheduled installation of the Dakota Access Pipeline across indigenous lands. “It’s not often people listen to us from here,” he said. At another residence, a man echoed similar concerns. The rash of recent deaths was closer to 15, said the man, a union steward who declined to give his name.

“I’m just Jed Clampett in the woods,” he said, referring to the Beverly Hillbillies character. He spoke of environmental clean-up efforts at Alcoa and Reynolds, where he recalled “fingers of oil” flowing through the landscape and projects that made the water turn red, but went unreported due to what he said was a culture of secrecy. “If I get sick, I get sick,” he shrugged, noting tribal organizations provided him with health insurance. The man signed Wilson’s petition, and fretted about President Donald Trump’s escalation of tensions with North Korea, which had been dominating headlines. “Once they push that button, we're done,” he said, pointing at the Moses-Saunders Power Dam in Massena and other infrastructure along the St. Lawrence Seaway as leading targets for a possible nuclear attack. × Expand Pete DeMola Wilson, 33, shares a moment with a voter near Hogansburg, NY. ORDINARY LIVES Wilson hopped back into the battered car and navigated through the landscape, past local residents enjoying their Saturday afternoon. Past yards full of mud, demolition derby racers and dogs. Nearly every house had one. “We’ve met some mean dogs and some really nice people,” Wilson said. And she navigated in and out of ordinary lives. Wilson was invited into a home and happened upon a tender moment in which which two young mothers cradled infants on their laps as an extended family buzzed around them. But sometimes the images could be unsettling — like the teenager who answered a door with a burn on her neck, she recalled. Reception to her campaign has been largely positive. “They feel like the reservation is doing a great job of helping them with their needs here, but they want to see Trump out — that’s what we keep hearing,” she said. × Expand Pete DeMola “I’m from over in Keene in the Adirondacks,” Katie Wilson told voters as she beat down the pavement collecting signatures on March 31, 2018. Gathering signatures was a laborious process. Many people were disinterested; some didn’t know their voter registration, and others had drifted over to the Canadian side of the border. Others could not be located. Poverty appeared to be rampant as the Prius navigated down back roads past shells of homes and billboards touting anti-drug and domestic violence campaigns. Wilson said the trip was as much as a fact-finding mission as it was an effort to make the Democratic ballot for the June 26 primary.