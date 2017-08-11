Wine and Swine will entertain

× Expand Photo provided This is last year’s Wine and Swine fundraiser cookout in Ticonderoga.

TICONDEROGA — Lots of music, food and conversation lies ahead at the 3rd annual Wine and Swine that benefits the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Community Fund.

The pig roast with fine wines and craft beers is at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 at The Barn at Lord Howe Valley, at 671 Route 9N (Hague Road) in Ticonderoga.

The community fund is used for urgent repairs to homes, PRIDE of Ticonderoga’s Mariann Rapple said.

“It’s about helping a neighbor in need without waiting for funding to come through,” she said.

The community fund was recently used to aid a disabled veteran whose water line from main to house was so impaired that his water supply was a trickle.

“Some people will call us when they need help, others we hear about,” she said. “I feel fortunate living in a community where people are willing to help their neighbors.”

She said they’re hoping to sell 200 tickets to the event at $50 each.

There are also sponsorship levels this year, which can be obtained by calling 585-6366 or emailing mrapple@prideofticonderoga.org. Tickets are available at the PRIDE office at 111 Montcalm Street (rear) or from Board of Directors members.

“All of our items will go directly to the fund,” Rapple said.

Bodette’s Barbecue is roasting a pig and doing a buffet for the event. Adirondack Flag merchandise has also been donated and will be available for purchase to help the fund. Other sponsors are The Barn, Montcalm Liquors, Paradox Brewery and Stewart’s Shops.

Music is by Terrina Russell-Cook, Jim Gabler, Jim Hock, Chris LaPointe, Ken McAlpine and Brad Peria.

“They have a great time entertaining and having fun,” Rapple said. “It’s a good night for friends and neighbors helping those in need.”

The fund was started to help low-income, single-family homeowners with small, emergency home repairs in Ticonderoga, Hague and Putnam.