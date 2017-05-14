Wine tasting, auction to benefit Chester Library

by

CHESTER — One of the premier events on northern Warren County’s social calendar is coming up next week.

The Friends of the Town of Chester Library will be holding their 11th annual Wine Tasting & Silent Auction fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 at the Friends Lake Inn.

Proceeds from the fundraiser go towards providing equipment, books and materials for the Chester Library.

The silent auction features Adirondack jewelry, gifts and artwork as well as gift certificates for goods and services from local businesses.

Reservations for the event, $30 per person, may be secured by calling the library at 494-5384 or the event coordinator at 494-5193.

