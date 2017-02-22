PLATTSBURGH — The Sunrise Rotary Winter Carnival scheduled for Feb. 25 has been cancelled. Organizers say that this cancellation is due to the forecast for sustained high temperatures later in the week, and rain on Saturday.
PLATTSBURGH — The Sunrise Rotary Winter Carnival scheduled for Feb. 25 has been cancelled. Organizers say that this cancellation is due to the forecast for sustained high temperatures later in the week, and rain on Saturday.
©2016 Sun Community News & Printing, Published by Denton Publications Inc. All rights reserved.