Winter Carnival continues, despite thin ice

× COLD CONFECTION, WARM FIRE — Enjoying frigid sundaes and a cozy bonfire Feb. 4 on Shepard Park Beach during Lake George Winter Carnival are Rodion Loyf (left) and Marta Havrylyshyn of Manhattan. The create-your-own sundaes, courtesy of Stewarts Shops, are offered each Sunday afternoon through February at the Winter Carnival. A variety of family activities are featured at the frigid festival, a tradition for generations. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE — With weather as temperamental and unpredictable as national politicians, Lake George’s ice is too thin this week for several traditional laketop events of the Lake George Winter Carnival — but the popular festival will continue this weekend with a wide variety of family-friendly activities.

This last weekend’s debut of the 2017 Winter Carnival featured the winter fest’s notorious outhouse race, which had about a dozen teams pulling their bizarre and creative structures over packed snow on Battlefield Park toward the finish line — rather than on lake ice.

The TNT team of Adirondack Studios won the Saturday race, achieving back-to-back titles. The Sans Souci group took second, followed by the Throne Mod squad, a new entrant with an aerodynamic, futuristic outhouse.

× Stefan Czimmek won the keg toss event at the Lake George Winter Carnival on Feb. 4. Czimmek, a German national, lives and works in Manhattan. Photo by Thom Randall

On Sunday, dozens of people braved frigid stiff winds to attend events on Shepard Park Beach. Among the highlights of the day was the keg toss event, in which about a dozen contestants took two attempts at heaving a beer keg the greatest distance.

Taking first place was Stefan Czimmek, a German broadcast journalist working for Deutsche-Welle television. Czimmek, who is based in Manhattan but covers news across the U.S., was visiting Lake George for a getaway from political reporting.

After pitching a beer keg 14 feet or so, Czimmek revealed how he prepared for the competition.

“I watched videos online to acquire the technique,” he said.

This keg-heaving event was preceded by the popular Dogs Got Talent Show, in which Nala, a St. Bernard-Newfoundland mix, howled “Na-Na-Na-Na” after she was told a stern “No” by her owner, Tina Sudakow of Russia, NY.

Two other dogs, Nautica and Sparky, wouldn’t perform under the pressure of the contest, but soon after their non-performances they stood on their hind legs and hugged each other several times, intriguing spectators. Nearby, people warmed up their exteriors with the heat of a fire on the beach, consuming sundaes created from ice cream donated by Stewarts Shops.

On Saturday, Carnival attendees warmed up their innards with servings of gourmet chili prepared by various local restaurants in publicly judged competition. Winning first place was Adirondack Pub, followed by The Garrison restaurant in Second place. Taking third was the Olde Log Inn.

This weekend’s fest features fun

Winter Carnival coordinator Nancy Nichols said that although the annual 4x4 races originally scheduled for this weekend have been canceled due to thin lake ice, the rest of the events are to remain as scheduled, although some may be situated elsewhere.

Featured on Saturday Feb. 11 will be the ATV Scavenger Hunt and Poker Run, in which all-terrain vehicle riders collect tokens at various businesses around Lake George Village and compete for prizes. Hosted by Duffy’s Tavern, registration for the event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nichols said.

“Every year, the scavenger hunt is very, very popular,” she said.

Also, Saturday features a barbecue cook-off, with a dozen restaurants competing for bragging rights. Their concoctions will likely feature pulled pork, ribs, chicken, beef, or vegetarian beans. A donation of $5 buys a small portion of each chef-created variety.

Saturday also features a session on the beach featuring a celebrity chef appearing on WNYT television, giving a live demonstration, Nichols said.

Ice diving demonstrations are to occur both Saturday and Sunday during the afternoons off Shepard Park Beach. The canine talent show is held at 2 p.m. each day there also. The ever-popular public polar plunge follows at 3 p.m..

Always popular and prompting a lot of conversation is the human foosball tournament, which starts at 11 a.m. daily in The Boardwalk parking lot off Amherst St. Teams should register with Duffy’s Tavern next door.

New this year are horse-drawn carriage rides, featuring magnificent black Clydesdales. The rides, with blankets provided, begin at the Beach Road parking lot. Also making its debut every Saturday through February this year is a hot chocolate bar at Shepard Park Beach from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, with commemorative mugs filled with cocoa complete with an array of gourmet toppings. This concession is hosted by the Lake George Courtyard Marriott.

Activities offered both Saturday and Sunday include helicopter rides and socializing around a fire on the beach at 4 p.m., complete with live music and s’more-making.

Also scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday are a number of activities geared for children: ATV wagon rides from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Duffy’s Deli, and pony rides from noon to 3 p.m. in Shepard Park, where children may encounter some Alpaca creatures.

Indoor children’s activities will be offered from noon to 3 p.m. in both King Neptune’s Pub and the Marriott Courtyard hotel across Canada St.

“For generations, area visitors and residents have enjoyed the Lake George Winter Carnival and its ever-changing array of fun activities,” Nichols said.