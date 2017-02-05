Winter Carnival Gala Parade upcoming

SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Gala Parade will be held Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. The parade will take place at Broadway and Main Street from Ampersand Avenue to Lapan Highway and the public is invited to assemble along the route. 

Parade performers will be judged in several classes covering businesses, civic or volunteer groups, youth groups, school groups, independent groups and animal units. Trophies will be awarded to the top two entries in each group that most conform to the “Adirondack Wildlife” theme, as well as the Louis Fobare Trophy for Best of Show. For more information, visit the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival website at saranaclakewintercarnival.com

