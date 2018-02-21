Winter Carnival gears up for final weekend

Photo courtesy of Gabrielle Isenbrand, Adirondack Motor Enthusiasts
This weekend’s edition of the 2018 Lake George Winter Carnival features car races which host all kinds of vehicles including stock sports cars, bizarre homemade creations and aging compacts.
LAKE GEORGE | Snowmobiles and sports cars will be charging across lake ice this weekend as the final installment of the 2018 Lake George Winter Carnival is held.
Thick ice, predicted to be 16 inches or more, means both the snowmobile drag competition and car races will be captivating the crowds expected this weekend for the premier winter festival in Warren County.
In the car ice races, turbocharged sports cars, dirt track racers and bizarre custom vehicles swerve and slide round a curvy course, immersed in clouds of ice shards as they speed toward the finish line.
These races — set for from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Feb. 24 and Sunday Feb. 25 — are conducted by the Adirondack Motor Enthusiasts Club, the leading group of its kind nationally.
The club began racing on Lake George in 1965, and they’ve been back each year that the ice has been thick.
In the past, competitors have driven everything from chopped mid-1950s sports cars and a Mazerati-powered vehicle with wings, to supercharged 1970s boxy minicars as well as a $100,000 Porsche.
Snowmobiles will seek to prove their power as they shriek over the ice in drag races scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Racers will be representing Pro-Stock and Trail-Stock classes, divided into various engine-displacement classifications. Registration will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Million Dollar Beach boat launch.
For details, see the East Coast Snocross website, or call (844) 327-7669.
Another crowd-pleaser this weekend will be the ever-popular polar plunges, in which dozens of people of all ages dash into the frigid lakewater. This frigid frolic is scheduled for 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
A cook-off of chicken wings is to be held from noon Saturday until the chef-created concoctions are gone and people have cast their votes for their favorites.
Carnival co-chair Nancy Nichols said Monday that for the past three weekends, the cookoffs have been extremely popular.
“They’ve attracted an outrageous crowd,” she said.
Saturday also features open-mic entertainment from noon to 2 p.m. in the Shepard Park Amphitheater. The sessions are conducted by deejay Chaz Giknis. To sign up, call Chaz at (518) 307-6107. Ice diving demos are to occur through the afternoon.
Carnival attendees can get creative by snow-dyeing tee-shirts from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday for a modest fee. Earlier in the day at 11 a.m., Lisa Camp will be leading energetic folks in Zumba routines inside King Neptune’s Pub.
The afternoon also features making s’mores or drinking hot chocolate beside a fire on Shepard Park Beach, beginning at 4 p.m.
The day ends with a fireworks show over the lake, beginning at 6 p.m..
Sunday features a complimentary “make your own sundae” session beginning at 11:30 a.m. until the ice cream is gone, courtesy of Stewart’s Shops.
Both the s’mores and sundae sessions have attracted large, social crowds in recent weekends.
Also expected to be popular on Sunday is the Carnival’s annual Glacier Golf Tournament, a competition in Battleground Park in which teams of two or four people compete for valuable prizes, Nichols said.
Sign-up is held at the Carnival’s souvenir tent in Shepard Park.
Sunday also hosts a non-alcoholic Bloody Mary contest, in which people go to various local taverns and test bartenders’ creations, then vote for their favorite.
At 1 p.m., a duck race raising financial support for breast cancer patients is to be held in Shepard Park.
Through the weekend, people will be filling out entries for the carnival’s prize drawing for either a 2018 Polaris Indy 600 snowmobile or a 2018 Kawasaki Mule SX 4x4 ATV.
Tickets are available at the Shepard Park Beach concession stand. The winner is to be announced at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Activities offered both Saturday and Sunday include helicopter rides, horse-drawn carriage rides, the larger-than-life human foosball tournaments, the latter starting at 11 a.m.. Also each day is the entertaining “Lake George Dogs Got Talent” show at 2 p.m. with a dozen or more canine competitors showing off their tricks.
Also scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday are a variety of children’s activities from noon to 3 p.m. — indoors in King Neptune’s Pub and the Marriott Courtyard hotel — as well as pony rides in Shepard Park.
Carnival co-chair Lou Tokos said that with the Carnival’s array of activities and thick lake ice, this year’s edition has been quite successful.
“The past several weekends, we’ve had an incredible crowd,” he said. “And with 16 to 17 inches of ice on the lake, this weekend will be awesome,” he said.