Winter Carnival gears up for final weekend

× Expand Photo courtesy of Gabrielle Isenbrand, Adirondack Motor Enthusiasts This weekend’s edition of the 2018 Lake George Winter Carnival features car races which host all kinds of vehicles including stock sports cars, bizarre homemade creations and aging compacts.

LAKE GEORGE | Snowmobiles and sports cars will be charging across lake ice this weekend as the final installment of the 2018 Lake George Winter Carnival is held.

Thick ice, predicted to be 16 inches or more, means both the snowmobile drag competition and car races will be captivating the crowds expected this weekend for the premier winter festival in Warren County.

In the car ice races, turbocharged sports cars, dirt track racers and bizarre custom vehicles swerve and slide round a curvy course, immersed in clouds of ice shards as they speed toward the finish line.

These races — set for from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Feb. 24 and Sunday Feb. 25 — are conducted by the Adirondack Motor Enthusiasts Club, the leading group of its kind nationally.

The club began racing on Lake George in 1965, and they’ve been back each year that the ice has been thick.

In the past, competitors have driven everything from chopped mid-1950s sports cars and a Mazerati-powered vehicle with wings, to supercharged 1970s boxy minicars as well as a $100,000 Porsche.

Snowmobiles will seek to prove their power as they shriek over the ice in drag races scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Racers will be representing Pro-Stock and Trail-Stock classes, divided into various engine-displacement classifications. Registration will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Million Dollar Beach boat launch.

For details, see the East Coast Snocross website, or call (844) 327-7669.

Another crowd-pleaser this weekend will be the ever-popular polar plunges, in which dozens of people of all ages dash into the frigid lakewater. This frigid frolic is scheduled for 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

A cook-off of chicken wings is to be held from noon Saturday until the chef-created concoctions are gone and people have cast their votes for their favorites.

Carnival co-chair Nancy Nichols said Monday that for the past three weekends, the cookoffs have been extremely popular.

“They’ve attracted an outrageous crowd,” she said.

Saturday also features open-mic entertainment from noon to 2 p.m. in the Shepard Park Amphitheater. The sessions are conducted by deejay Chaz Giknis. To sign up, call Chaz at (518) 307-6107. Ice diving demos are to occur through the afternoon.