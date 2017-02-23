Winter Carnival offers much fun

× Expand Photo provided Volunteers are preparing for the Ticonderoga End of Winter Carnival on March 4.

TICONDEROGA – The 3rd-annual Ticonderoga End of Winter Carnival will offer food, games, outdoor activities and live music.

The carnival is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 throughout downtown Ticonderoga.

Most events are at the Ticonderoga Community Armory and Ticonderoga Recreational Areas.

Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership Coordinator Matthew Courtright said they have a lineup of carnival games, bouncy house, juggling and comedy show, clown with face-painting and full face art, balloon animals, ice skating, snowshoe races (bring snowshoes), broom ball, music, crafts, photo booth, snowmobile rides, snow painting, mini-golf, and prize giveaways.

All of the activities except ice skating, snowshoe races, broom ball, and snowmobile rides will happen at the Community Armory on Champlain Avenue.

Ice skating and broom ball will be at the town skating rink, snowshoe races will take place on the LaChute Trail closest to the municipal parking lot behind the Elks Lodge, and snowmobile rides will take place near the Ticonderoga Little League Park.

He said some activities are weather-dependent, and people should check with the volunteers and staff at the Ticonderoga Armory that day. The Juggling and Comedy Show sponsored by the Ticonderoga Festival Guild will take place at 12:30 p.m. at the armory.

“All food for this event will be available at the Ticonderoga Armory,” Courtright said. “Food will be available for purchase at the event, including hot dogs, bottled water, popcorn, and other items provided by the Ticonderoga Elks. Cotton candy will also be available, compliments of Glens Falls National Bank.”

The carnival is sponsored by the Montcalm Street Partnership Promotions Committee, with assistance from the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce and Silver Bay YMCA Teen Center.

A variety of business promotions and specials will be available March 3 through 5, with a flyer available at www.ticonderogany.com, the chamber office, or from participating businesses. Patrons must have the flyer or mention End of Winter Carnival to receive the deals.

“The End of Winter Carnival has something for everyone,” Courtright said. “It’s a good way to get some relief from cabin fever this time of year.”