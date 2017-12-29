Winter concert series coming to Westport

× Expand The Heritage House in Westport is preparing to launch a winter concert series.

WESTPORT — Organizers with the Westport Chamber of Commerce’s Heritage House Committee are thrilled this winter to launch a new Music and More concert series.

It comes with the New Year and a first show in January.

After months of planning and securing local business sponsorship, the space inside Heritage House is ready.

Emma Gibbs is helping coordinate marketing for Westport Chamber of Commerce.

“We’ve found that Westport is going through a revitalization currently and the Heritage House is one critical part of the whole,” she said last month.

“This is not only a heritage and visitor center, but also a community center and venue: A center that is able to shed light on the past of this town and area and also rise and change for the future.”

With the addition of the indoor country market last year and expansion this year, the community space in what was originally the Northwest Bay Baptist Church has focused on economic and community growth, she said.

“The music series is a logical outgrowth of the community offerings that we are working to bring to Westport. Our ultimate goal is for the Heritage House to be a community focal point for more and more residents and visitors, and we do feel that we are already well on our way,” Gibbs said.

Music and comedy are among performances lined up through May.

“We care about making it affordable and accessible to anyone who is interested in attending, hence our decision to offer admission by donation,” Gibbs said.

“This series is about highlighting the vitality and spirit of Westport even in winter months when many things have historically been closed down and quiet. We care about giving people performances to look forward to and something that they can be proud of.”

LOCAL PERFORMERS

Coming in January is Full Sap Moon, an Americana and bluegrass group based in Willsboro.

“They are very connected to the Westport community through business ownership, for instance, Dan Rivera is the owner of Triple Green Jade Farm, part of the Westport Chamber of Commerce network,” Gibbs said.

Besides being a farmer, Rivera plays guitar and tenor banjo.