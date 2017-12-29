Winter concert series coming to Westport

The Heritage House in Westport is preparing to launch a winter concert series.
WESTPORT — Organizers with the Westport Chamber of Commerce’s Heritage House Committee are thrilled this winter to launch a new Music and More concert series.
It comes with the New Year and a first show in January.
After months of planning and securing local business sponsorship, the space inside Heritage House is ready.
Emma Gibbs is helping coordinate marketing for Westport Chamber of Commerce.
“We’ve found that Westport is going through a revitalization currently and the Heritage House is one critical part of the whole,” she said last month.
“This is not only a heritage and visitor center, but also a community center and venue: A center that is able to shed light on the past of this town and area and also rise and change for the future.”
With the addition of the indoor country market last year and expansion this year, the community space in what was originally the Northwest Bay Baptist Church has focused on economic and community growth, she said.
“The music series is a logical outgrowth of the community offerings that we are working to bring to Westport. Our ultimate goal is for the Heritage House to be a community focal point for more and more residents and visitors, and we do feel that we are already well on our way,” Gibbs said.
Music and comedy are among performances lined up through May.
“We care about making it affordable and accessible to anyone who is interested in attending, hence our decision to offer admission by donation,” Gibbs said.
“This series is about highlighting the vitality and spirit of Westport even in winter months when many things have historically been closed down and quiet. We care about giving people performances to look forward to and something that they can be proud of.”
LOCAL PERFORMERS
Coming in January is Full Sap Moon, an Americana and bluegrass group based in Willsboro.
“They are very connected to the Westport community through business ownership, for instance, Dan Rivera is the owner of Triple Green Jade Farm, part of the Westport Chamber of Commerce network,” Gibbs said.
Besides being a farmer, Rivera plays guitar and tenor banjo.
A Valentine’s show set for February features musician Michael G, a performer living in Westport who wanted to celebrate the season of love.
“We also have a local teacher, Jay Fiegl, in our March performance. He is very talented and connects on a profound level with his audience.”
And Camp Dudley is presenting a night of stand-up comedy with Marlin Fisher and friends come April.
“Marlin has been connected to Westport since he was a camper at Camp Dudley many, many years ago,” Gibbs said.
“And for our final show in May, Zinkie and the Billtones will change things up and provide us with some excellent jazz music and Latin standards to get us revved for the coming warmer months.”
LOCAL SPONSORS
In addition to Camp Dudley, local businesses helping present Westport’s Music and More series include Chazy & Westport Telephone Corp., Champlain National Bank, Ernie’s Market and Venture North.
“With all of our outdoor access and possibilities for sports and recreation, we also have a lot going on inside to keep us warm, happy and connected through the winter months. We want this to be a series for everyone,” Gibbs said. ■
EVENT SCHEDULE
Jan. 13: Full Sap Moon, Americana and Bluegrass
Feb. 10: Michael G special Valentine’s show
March 10: Jay Fiegl, music and story
April 14: Martin Fisher & Friends, stand-up comedy
May 12: Zinky and the Billtones, Jazz and Latin standards
Suggested donations are $10 individual or $15 family admission. All concerts begin at 7 p.m.