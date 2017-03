× Expand Photo provided

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Feb. 23, sixteen members of the Warrensburg Central School District chapter of the Junior Statesmen of America (JSA) traveled to Washington, D.C. to attend the annual three-day Winter Congress Convention. The participants debated current issues with other JSA members from across the U.S. and visited historic sites. A tour of the Pentagon and Capitol building were arranged through New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).