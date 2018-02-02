Winter events set for Hague

× Expand Photo provided Key events in the Hague Winter Weekend include a polar plunge and chili contest. Photo provided

HAGUE | Two big winter events are slated for Hague in February.

First, the Hague Winter Weekend will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, with open mike and karaoke night at the Hague Volunteer Fire Department at 4 West Hague Road.

Admission is free and beverages will be sold.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, from 8 to 11 a.m., the Hague Volunteer Fire Department Breakfast will be offered at the fire station. Cost is $10 a person and children under age eight are $5.

Rotary International will also hold a silent auction, and the Mary C. Beste Scholarship Award will be given.

The Chili Bake-Off will be Sunday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. The cost is $10 per person, which includes the chili tasting and a buffet. Beverages will be available, along with live music.

To enter chili, call Katy Wells at (518) 543-3132.

Polar Plunge registration starts at 1 p.m. at the Trout House Village dock on Sunday, Feb. 18 and the plunge into Lake George will begin at 2 p.m. The charge is $5 a person, and pledges can be made to support swimmers. All proceeds benefit the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital.

Next, the Hague Fish and Game Club Ice Fishing Tournament is Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 24 and 25.

This year, the event will be open on all New York state waters, not just Lake George. Registration both days starts at 6 a.m. at Hague Town Beach. An entry fee is charged.

There are monetary prizes in four categories. Awards ceremony is at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb 26 at Hague Fish and Game clubhouse.

Call 518-543-6401 for more information.