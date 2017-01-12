Winter Feast on tap

NORTH CREEK — The North Creek Rotary Club’s Winter Feast will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the North Creek Senior Center.

Chef Charlie Sormani will have a limited number of crab cake meals at $20. Dinner includes choice of entrée with hot vegetables, bread from Rock Hill Bakery, side salad and a “Make Your Own” Stewarts ice cream sundae with all the toppings.

A vegetarian choice will be offered, and wine will be available for a suggested donation.

The club will also be offering tickets for its popular annual Hornbeck Canoe raffle. This year, proceeds from the raffle will go towards the College Scholarship Fund from which the club awards three scholarships to graduates of local schools.

Take-outs are available at 4:30 p.m. and seating starts at 5 p.m. The cost for adults is $12; children ages 6 to 10 is $6 and children 5 and under eat free.

Throughout its 67-year service history, the North Creek Rotary Club has supported many different local, national and international projects, including local Boy Scout and Girl Scout organizations, the North Country Ministry, the North Country Outreach Center, the North Creek Health Center and the Tri-County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The Club membership also is responsible for highway cleanup on Route 28 between North Creek and North River, makes available generous annual scholarships to high school graduates and provides dictionaries for third graders in schools throughout the community.

The North Creek Rotary Club is always open to welcoming new members to its ranks for the purposes of continuing its services to the community.

Interested parties are invited to attend one of the clubs Thursday morning breakfasts at Marsha’s Restaurant in North Creek to discuss membership with one of the clubs officers. Members assemble between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. for breakfast as the meeting starts at 8 a.m.