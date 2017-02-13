Winter living history event at Fort Ti

× Expand Fort Ticonderoga Living history event: 1775 British Garrison at Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA – A living history event at Fort Ticonderoga will highlight garrison life in February 1775, three months before Ticonderoga was pulled into the Revolutionary War.

From blanket coats, to fur caps and mittens, the event will showcase the special clothing and equipment needed for service in Canada and along Lake Champlain.

“This living history event will highlight the story of the people that provided the peacetime services and efforts to prepare Ticonderoga for war once again in 1775,” said Beth Hill, president and chief executive officer of Fort Ticonderoga.

Highlighted programming throughout the day follows the routine of soldiers in the 27th Foot and their wives and families who made their homes inside the crumbling walls of the fort.

Matthew Keagle, Fort Ticonderoga Museum curator, will conduct a presentation that traces the experiences of the 15 different regiments that held Ticonderoga for Britain.

Weapons demonstrations will discuss what traditions remained and what tactical innovations were standard on the eve of the Revolutionary War.

The demonstrations are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Admission to the event is $10 for the general public and free to Fort Ticonderoga members, Ambassador Pass holders and children age four and under.