Winter Pageant gets ready

Photo provided Jillian McKiernan was the queen of the last Ticonderoga Royal Winter Pageant. The next pageant is March 30.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Royal Winter Pageant will roll down the red carpet Friday, March 30 at 7 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Middle School auditorium.

Participants will be doing community service seeking donations for Friends Comforting Friends on Saturday, March 10, at Walmart from 3-6 p.m. and Stewart’s Shop and Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union from 9 a.m.-noon.

Friends Comforting Friends is a local group that helps cancer survivors.

Creator and Director Jamie Harrington has organized the non-profit event since 2011, now for girls in grades 3 through 12, in Ticonderoga, Putnam, Crown Point, Moriah and St. Mary’s schools.

“The program was designed to teach young girls how to be local leaders by teaching them to be responsible, dedicated, and hardworking in a team, respectful, and a leader,” she said. “It also teaches girls to have high expectations of themselves, self–esteem, to try new things, sportsmanship, and to be optimistic.”

The girls are expected to attend practices every Saturday, to learn an entrance routine, speak in public, a group dance routine, a talent, and a flower presentation.

“They also are expected to participate in community service by collecting bottles during the pageant and donating half to someone in need and the other half is donated to the pageant to help pay for costs,” Harrington said. “They also ask for donations for two hours and all donations are given to a local organization.”

Over the last six years, the Royal Winter Pageant has donated $11,208.56 to help others in the community.

“We have cleaned the bike path in Ticonderoga, visited the nursing home, donated to Angel Connection, Food Pantry, Feeding the Elderly, Tiny Tim, BackPack Program, Friends Comforting Friends, North Country SPCA, and Riley’s Wishes,” Harrington said. “We have donated to local individuals who were in need. The girls get to see how their hard work can help others in so many ways.”

This year the girls are selling tickets $2 a piece or 6 for $10 to win an Adirondack decorative solar powered light post donated by Kasey Warren. The money will be given as cash prizes to the winners.

“Some (girls) have continued to do the pageant year after year even when they have never won,” Harrington said. “I have seen girls start the pageant as shy young girls timid to stand on stage and speak in front of the others. In the end, they are confident young ladies who know through hard work they can accomplish anything. These girls are taught how to be gracious to those who didn’t win and those who didn’t win to say ‘great job’ to those who did.”