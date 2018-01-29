Winter Pageant returns

× Expand Photo provided The 6th-annual Ticonderoga Royal Winter Pageant winners were, from left: Elementary School: Duchess Eliza Strum, Princess Mandyjo Ross, and Queen Jillian McKiernan; Middle School: Duchess Ruthie Cole, Princess Adriana Borho, and Queen Sydnee Bobbie; High School: Duchess McKenzie Harrington, Princess Eryka Hayes and Queen Allexus Billetts. The 7th-annual pageant is coming up.

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga’s Royal Winter Pageant is back this year with a move to Ticonderoga Middle School.

The non-profit pageant is in its seventh year, Director Jamie Harrington said.

“The pageant (preparation) has already begun and will have its first practice at the Ticonderoga Middle School,” she said. “Any girls in grades three though 12 from Moriah, Crown Point, St. Mary’s, Ticonderoga and Putnam schools can participate.”

There is a $10 registration fee and a $15 t-shirt fee due at practice. Practices are Saturdays at 2 p.m. and the show will be Friday, March 30 at 7 p.m. at the Middle School auditorium, with admission charged. The site was moved from the high school, where it would have been in December, because of construction there.

“This program teaches girls how to be dedicated, hard working, responsible young adults,” Harrington said. “It also teaches girls to have high expectations of themselves, self-esteem, to try new things, sportsmanship and to be optimistic.”

There are three groups and three winners in each group.

“The pageant has donated over $11,000 to local non profit organizations and individuals,” Harrington said.

More information is available on the Royal Winter Pageant’s Facebook page.

Harrington said she created the pageant to instill community service and responsibility in the young women who participate.

“It’s lots of fun,” Harrington said. “We hope everyone comes out to watch.”