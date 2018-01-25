Winter playgroup returns to Whallonsburg

WHALLONSBURG | Youth from throughout the North Country will be able to enjoy the space at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall for the sixth year as the Indoor Play Gym returns on Saturdays from Jan. 27 through March 3.

The group meets from 9:30 a.m. until noon, and is open for youth from birth until six years old. The playgroup is free, with donations accepted.

WINTER ACTIVE

The Essex County Health Department has backed the program, helping to get the word out throughout the region.

Gregg VanDeusen helped to create the playgroup as an offshoot from the Lakeside School.

“Initially the playgym started about six years ago as my wife and I had attended such things over in Burlington so decided to try it here,” he said.

He likened the first installment to a combination winter activity for families with young children and outreach for the school.

“One portion of the school’s philosophy is unstructured creative play from birth to six years old, so the idea was to bring an early childhood classroom to the Grange,” he said. “Borrowing toys from the school and my own we turned the Grange into a playground. The upstairs is the more imaginative play area while downstairs caters to the gross motor skills.”

VanDeusen said families have been coming to take part in the play group from Plattsburgh, Saranac Lake, Keene Valley and Ticonderoga.

Some families are regulars and some are grandparents with grand-kids visiting for the weekend, VanDeusen said.

“Chairs are set up around the perimeter for parents to sit and chat while their children play,” he said. “It truly is meant for unstructured creative time for the children. In all it is a generally wonderful experience bringing busy parents together around their children.”

For more information on the playgroup, contact the Whallonsburg Grange Hall at 518-963-7777.