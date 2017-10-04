WIPS is coming back

Owner Robert Streeter (right) and General Manager Fred Provoncha are bringing WIPS back as an Internet station starting on Jan. 1, 2018.
Photo by Lohr McKinstry
TICONDEROGA | Fans of defunct radio station WIPS will be happy to know it’s coming back.
Now called “Super Station WIPS” and broadcasting over the Internet and through a smartphone app, the station should be up and running by Jan. 1, 2018, new owner Robert Streeter says.
Streeter, who had various roles at the station in the 1970s and ‘80s, including announcing, advertising sales, sports and news, was in the Ticonderoga area recently to talk about his plans for WIPS.
The station went off the air in 2008, citing financial difficulties. Its last owner was the late Gregg Trask, a former announcer at the station.
Trask had moved the studios from Ticonderoga to Crown Point when he bought the broadcaster in 2005, but Streeter, who uses the air name J. Walter Scott, said local station personnel will now work at home and the station will originate from his data center in Conneaut, Ohio.
General Manager Fred Provoncha of Ticonderoga is already lining up coverage, and programs like Talk of the Town and Swap Shop will return with daily news and sports broadcasts, Streeter said.
“We want to blend the old history with new technology,” Streeter said. “It’s impossible to bring WIPS back as we knew it at 1250 (kHz). They turned the (FCC) license back in.”
Broadcasting over the Internet means people can’t listen in their cars, unless they have a cellular data connection, but they can have it on in homes and businesses.
“I don’t think there are many people with as much experience at WIPS as I have,” Streeter said. “There’s a void in local news, local sports in the (Ticonderoga radio) market.”
He said even though he’d relocated to Ohio he always missed the Ticonderoga area.
“I love this place,” he said. “My heart is here.”
People have clamored for the station, he said, on social media.
“Why did they go out of business?” He said. “They told me the market eroded. There wasn’t enough ad revenue.”
He said the music WIPS played was a jumble of genres, but he has a solution to that.
“We’re going to have not one, but six radio stations (streams) in Ti, each with a different genre,” he said. “We’ll have rock, country and western, contemporary Christian, Oldies, easy listening and current hits.”
He said they’ll work with Ticonderoga Town Police to get news, just like the late David Downing, the station’s original news director, did.
“We’ll write those stories and deliver them,” he said. “We’ll have local news every hour. We’ll present both sides; we’re politically neutral. In sports, we’ll bring the Sentinels, Panthers and Vikings back.”
Those are the school mascots for Ticonderoga, Crown Point and Moriah.
He said he plans play-by-play coverage of major high school games, just like WIPS used to do.
“We’ll bring our local kids back to radio,” he said. “We’ll stream live from the games to our studio and out to our listeners.”
The station will use the old WIPS jingle, “In the shadow of the great stone fortress, this is WIPS, Ticonderoga, New York.”
Instead of being down the street from Fort Ticonderoga, as it once was, the studio will be at his state-of-the-art broadcast facility in Ohio, he said, transmitting a 256k stream for high quality audio.
Streeter also plans to place remote microphones at Ticonderoga and Moriah Chambers of Commerce for regular informational broadcasts.
He said he’ll do the news at first, and Talk of the Town and Swap Shop will probably start in May 2018.
“I’m not Dave Downing, but I get by,” he said, referring to Downing’s distinctive deep voice. “I do have a radio voice. My heart has always been behind the microphone.
“Radio has always been in my blood.”
He said he’s contracted with a talent agency in Los Angeles for professional voice actors to do work for the station.
“We want to give the North Country something people can be proud of,” he said. “We’re going to make a difference. On Jan. 1, 2018, we’ll change the face of the North Country.”
Contact WIPS News at rsj@nwpa.com, or call 518 278-0007.