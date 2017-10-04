WIPS is coming back

× Owner Robert Streeter (right) and General Manager Fred Provoncha are bringing WIPS back as an Internet station starting on Jan. 1, 2018. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | Fans of defunct radio station WIPS will be happy to know it’s coming back.

Now called “Super Station WIPS” and broadcasting over the Internet and through a smartphone app, the station should be up and running by Jan. 1, 2018, new owner Robert Streeter says.

Streeter, who had various roles at the station in the 1970s and ‘80s, including announcing, advertising sales, sports and news, was in the Ticonderoga area recently to talk about his plans for WIPS.

The station went off the air in 2008, citing financial difficulties. Its last owner was the late Gregg Trask, a former announcer at the station.

Trask had moved the studios from Ticonderoga to Crown Point when he bought the broadcaster in 2005, but Streeter, who uses the air name J. Walter Scott, said local station personnel will now work at home and the station will originate from his data center in Conneaut, Ohio.

General Manager Fred Provoncha of Ticonderoga is already lining up coverage, and programs like Talk of the Town and Swap Shop will return with daily news and sports broadcasts, Streeter said.

“We want to blend the old history with new technology,” Streeter said. “It’s impossible to bring WIPS back as we knew it at 1250 (kHz). They turned the (FCC) license back in.”

Broadcasting over the Internet means people can’t listen in their cars, unless they have a cellular data connection, but they can have it on in homes and businesses.

“I don’t think there are many people with as much experience at WIPS as I have,” Streeter said. “There’s a void in local news, local sports in the (Ticonderoga radio) market.”

He said even though he’d relocated to Ohio he always missed the Ticonderoga area.

“I love this place,” he said. “My heart is here.”

People have clamored for the station, he said, on social media.

“Why did they go out of business?” He said. “They told me the market eroded. There wasn’t enough ad revenue.”

He said the music WIPS played was a jumble of genres, but he has a solution to that.

“We’re going to have not one, but six radio stations (streams) in Ti, each with a different genre,” he said. “We’ll have rock, country and western, contemporary Christian, Oldies, easy listening and current hits.”