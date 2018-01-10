WIPS makes a comeback

× The staff at the new WIPS News in their Ticonderoga studios is, from left: announcers Jeannie Burke and Paul Hurlburt, owner Robert Streeter, and Program Director Adam Barber. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | WIPS Radio of Ticonderoga returned to the airwaves last week with six internet streams.

The streams feature different music genres, like country, rock and oldies, but disc jockeys are broadcasting local news, weather and events from the station’s downtown Ticonderoga studios at 102 Montcalm St.

The first day was supposed to be Jan. 2, but ended up being postponed to Jan. 4, said owner Robert Streeter.

“I knew (Jan. 2) would be a big day,” Streeter said of their debut. “We had a glitch in the server I didn’t catch.”

The station was on the air for a few hours on Jan. 2, then went off until the server streaming issues could be worked out.

“We’ve invested a quarter of a million dollars in WIPS,” Streeter said. “We have three studios now.

“We have a speaker system we can take on remotes. It’s six radio stations in one. We’re bringing a dead radio station back to life in a whole different format.”

The first remote broadcast is Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Madden’s Pub across the street from their studios.

“The secret sauce here is humility and service,” Streeter said. “People realize we’re coming at this with a service heart. We want to give back to the community. I’m local; I didn’t just come sweeping in.”

Streeter started his radio career at WIPS AM in 1966, when he was 12 years old. He held several positions at the old WIPS, including advertising manager and announcer, before leaving to start a business in Ohio. He’s now owner, announcer and engineer at the new WIPS News.

They had 42,095 listeners the first day, he said.

“We had listeners from all over, even Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“We want to be a part of everything. I’ve been working seven days a week. We’ve created some new jobs, some opportunities.”

The station has redundant servers now, he said.

“If the power went out we would still be on the air,” he said. “The server in the building sends everything to four servers around the country. The stations are on the air. It’s a new design, a new concept. It’s six commercial radio stations.