WIPS sudden exit leaves cloud of uncertainty, questions — and criminal investigation

File photo Two months after its launch, WIPS News is now the subject of a criminal investigation. Former employees and investors are seeking answers from owner Robert Streeter, pictured second from right. TICONDEROGA | Just six weeks after promising to shake up the local news industry, WIPS News is now the subject of a criminal investigation. "At this very moment, it is an ongoing criminal investigation," Acting Ticonderoga Police Department Chief Mike Mawn told The Sun last Monday. Mawn declined to provide additional details, but several former employees of the online radio venture claim they have not been paid and have filed formal complaints with local law enforcement and state regulatory agencies. The original team has quit. WIPS has been evicted from their downtown office space, and the furniture has been repossessed. Owner Robert Streeter has debarked to Cadyville, some 75 miles north of Ticonderoga, where he says he will launch new radio properties despite the cloud of controversy and unanswered questions left in the wake of his sudden departure. BIG PROMISES The staff exodus began last month after payroll checks bounced. "We've estimated it is in the neighborhood of $10,000," said Paul Hurlburt, a former disc jockey. Hurlburt is one of the seven employees Streeter hired after he announced the station's resurrection last fall. The original WIPS AM 1250 closed in 2008, citing financial difficulties. Going by the alias J. Walter Scott, Streeter promised nothing less than a media powerhouse featuring breaking news, local sports coverage and six stations playing non-stop music. Streeter even said he contracted with a talent agency in Los Angeles for professional voice actors. "We've invested a quarter of a million dollars in WIPS," Streeter told The Sun in January. "We have three studios now." Streeter, who had various roles at the station in the 1970s and '80s, issued a steady stream of hype before the launch, promising to "change the face" of the North Country. SUPERSTATION WIPS launched on Jan. 2, replete with a superhero theme and comic book-style iconography. "We had to reinvent the concept of radio to get here," Streeter told The Sun. "When I decided to do this, the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) told me if you pull this off you're going to have all of them, CNN, ABC, NBC, up there covering this. It's going to be an actual news story, because no one has ever done it."

ROAD TO RUIN Good-paying jobs in the region are scarce, and for Hurlburt, the gig seemed too good to be true. “I jumped on it,” said Hurlburt, a radio veteran with 30 years of experience. “Everything was good for about a month.” In a series of interviews, former staffers offered identical accounts of the station’s turmoil. WIPS quickly immersed themselves in the community, broadcasting from local sporting events, offering weather updates and taking a crack at local news. Streeter held court at a formal ribbon cutting on Jan. 25, and a raft of local dignitaries toured the new facility. But a check to a local merchant bounced, exposing the first sign of financial concern amongst the staff. In an exchange confirmed by several witnesses, Streeter and George De Mers nearly came to blows. Alexander Shmulsky, an attorney whose office was located on the ground floor, was forced to break up the dispute. “I wasn’t going to have a fight in my office,” Shmulsky told The Sun. Streeter orchestrated a quick patch: De Mers was paid, an invoice issued, and all was well. “We thought this was an isolated incident,” Hurlburt said. Employees began to notice cracks in Streeter’s confident veneer. Suspicions were ignited when he divvied out checks, but asked staff to wait to cash them until the following day. Adam Barber relocated from Florida for a job as program director, and worked part-time at a restaurant until the station received liftoff. He met Streeter at the Hot Biscuit in Ticonderoga last December to discuss the details, and the pair agreed on a $37,500 annual salary. “He seemed very convincing,” Barber said. CHECKS BOUNCE Tracy Ashline painted Streeter as a charismatic operator. He had an answer for everything, said the former sales manager, and touted the benefits of teamwork whenever anyone voiced a concern. “He’s smooth and very promising,” Ashline said. But he could also have a short fuse. Yvonne Burke, a part-time cleaner, said she was frightened after witnessing the altercation with De Mers. “He comes off as this very honest person who looks at you right in the eye and gives you an intense speech,” Burke said. “It seems really real and believable. It’s very disheartening.”

The exact amounts owed to the employees are unclear: Some said they were paid during the first two-week pay period, while others said they have received only partial payments. Barber’s check for $1,108.54 bounced. He had just $400, and the shortfall left him in the red. Other employees were also having issues, but they were not well-known at the time because Streeter asked them not to discuss payroll amongst themselves. Streeter repeatedly assured skittish staff a meeting with the station’s sole investor would smooth out the financial wrinkles. The employees held out, hoping for a resolution. Burke and Ashline continue to second-guess their decision to stick around for so long. “You feel like an idiot because you stayed,” said Burke, whose daughter also worked at the station. “But you do want to get paid, and so you hang in there and see what happens.” Ashline said Streeter could be persuasive. “There’s not a lot of work in the area,” she said. “If we walk, we stand a chance of not getting paid at all.” (Ashline insisted that clients who purchased advertising had their services rendered on-air.) Burke said she was paid at least once after being hired following the holidays, but is now owed about $400 from Jan. 24 to Feb. 20, when she resigned. Others questioned the legality of their employment. Ashline said Streeter did not ask her to complete federal labor paperwork and other official documentation, including W-2 forms. The promise of a $35,000 annual salary plus 15 percent commission sounded like a good deal, particularly in the lean winter months. So that’s why when her mind kept wandering back to the formalities, she brushed those concerns aside. “Nobody filled out a job application,” Ashline said. “We were never asked for our Social Security numbers.” The workers are not confident they have any legal recourse. Barber filed a complaint with his bank, as well as a Certificate of Protest with Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union, Streeter’s bank. “They sent it to Bob and he has 10 days,” Barber said. Several employees have also filed formal complaints with the Ticonderoga Police Department, as well as complaints with the state Department of Labor and attorney general’s office.

Issuing a bad check is a class B misdemeanor in New York state. Once a complaint is filed, the respondent has 10 days to pay the money owed. After that, law enforcement can bring felony or misdemeanor charges depending on the amount. Mawn declined to disclose details, citing the ongoing investigation. Streeter claimed in a since-deleted Facebook post that he had set up an escrow account with Shmulsky to settle outstanding payments. But the attorney has disputed those claims. “I don’t represent WIPS. I never represented WIPS, and that includes Robert Streeter,” Shmulsky told The Sun. “I was never asked to start an escrow account.” It’s unclear how many local businesses advertised with WIPS and the overall consequences in the business community. Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce declined comment for this story. ANGEL INVESTOR Brian Little grew up in Ticonderoga and saw WIPS as a community beacon. As a kid, the only time he ever woke up early was to hear iconic former host Dave Downing read his name on his birthday, a treat from his late father that made him feel like a rock star. “Like everybody else, there’s a bit of nostalgia there,” Little told The Sun. When Streeter first approached the marketing executive last October about an investment opportunity, Little said he understood the value of a homegrown radio station and saw an investment as a way to give back to his community. “I really admired his intentions of bringing that back,” Little said. “I thought it would be good for the community. I thought giving the community a voice, leveraging the radio station, could be really, really good.” Little, who is no longer affiliated with the station, declined to specify the investment amount, but said the figure was in the “tens of thousands.” Everything fell apart on Feb. 23. Little was surprised when he arrived for a meeting to find unpaid employees demanding answers. Once he discovered the extent of the station’s gloomy financial situation, he formally severed his relationship with WIPS. “Next thing I know, everybody’s quitting,” Ashline recalled. “(Little) was not going to pay anything more to this man based on his past.”

Little does not know how his funds were spent, and said it would take a deep forensic audit to account for the expenditures. “All of the money is gone,” Little said. In hindsight, he now realizes WIPS was a poor investment opportunity. Streeter told him he purchased the former studio building, a measure that buoyed Little’s belief that the project was a safe bet. After all, should the business fail, Little surmised he could liquidate and sell the Montcalm Street location. But Streeter did not own the building, and was ultimately served eviction papers on Feb. 27. “He was unable to meet his contract role agreement, so we served him with an eviction notice and we decided to part ways,” Scarlette Merfeld, the landlord, told The Sun. Under their agreement, Streeter was required to take over expenses and collect rent from tenants starting on Jan. 1. (Full disclosure: Merfeld serves as the southern branch sales manager for The Sun.) While Little has signed a promissory note allowing Streeter to repay him with interest by 2020, he has little faith the payments will materialize. The wellbeing of the employees, at least one of whom had been living at the station, are Little’s biggest concern. “As a young person trying to give back to my community, that broke my heart,” he said. “I’m trying to act on behalf of the employees — that’s who I care about.” Streeter boasted of a $250,000 investment, but it remains murky exactly how those funds were utilized. Barber, the former program director, characterized the station as a minimal enterprise consisting of a digital recorder, three mixing boards, two microphones and four rented computers. “It was basically a bare bones operation,” Barber said. Little also wants answers. “I was basically paying for him to stream music and play it off as his own,” he said. “I think he was renting, leasing and streaming from various programs and creating a facade.” After being served with eviction papers, Streeter hung around the premises until workers from a local furniture store began repossessing the items. ‘YOU’LL MAKE AIR’ Streeter acknowledges he owes the employees back pay.

Using his J. Walter Scott alias, Streeter posted a 3,800 word statement to Facebook on Feb. 27 in which he said he originally planned on running the studio remotely from Ohio. But the community demanded a physical presence, and he couldn’t say no to employees who kept asking for work. Streeter said he had four servers constructed and located each in a data center in a different U.S. city. He also said he commissioned a custom-built circuit board from a friend in China. “I had invested nearly $100,000 of my own money, and I had 80K in investor money lined up and I knew that with that, I would be good to get through to spring and summer,” Streeter wrote. “By the first week, investors started talking about they couldn’t put as much in as they hoped or thought, and some investors backed out entirely.” Streeter swung between gospel-flecked contrition and double-barreled hostility. “Wildy, the employees would like me to pay them, they KNOW we don’t HAVE the money, BUT they are trying to destroy the station,” Streeter wrote. He denied allegations of wrongdoing or illegal activity, noting a line of questioning from a reporter. “I know how to write news, I get the deal,” he said. “This is not some rip off story and frankly, I RESENT the implication. More than that, I was born and raised here. My parents were. My family is here. Do you REALLY, HONESTLY think I’d come to my hometown and run a scam?” And then he issued what appeared to be a veiled threat: “As someone said, that old song – I’ll be watching you? Ya, I’ll be watching YOU…..and if you make a mistake, trust me, you’ll make air my friend, you’ll make air,” Streeter wrote. Hours later, the post disappeared. NEW STAFF Two weeks after the operation collapsed, Streeter appears to be moving forward. WIPS’ social media presence continues to be a whirlwind of activity, and despite the troubles, Streeter is attempting to portray the entity as a functioning unit. A news release issued on March 4 said Dakotah Olcott had been named general manager of “WIPS NEWS LLC” and would be overseeing “all radio operations for the station.”

“Any questions, issues or other business of the media properties should be directed to Mr. Olcott,” wrote Streeter on March 3. Olcott confirmed his involvement, and said in a statement posted on the WIPS Facebook page he is working on a plan to address employee back pay and will be creating both a “longevity profit plan as well as a new business plan to ensure profitability and business growth.” “There are rumors in the public about Mr. Streeter’s handling of the finances of this company as well as payment to past employees,” Olcott said. “There are two sides to every story, in which I have heard both. Regardless of what has happened in the past, I can not control that. What I can control is going forward from this point.” WIPS will be reduced to a single radio stream to be broadcast 24-7, he said, noting online radio can typically be managed from a single living room. “Our studio in Ticonderoga has been closed and I am diligently working on developing a system to where the station can be monitored remotely,” Olcott said. ‘THE MODEL FAILED’ Reached by phone last Friday, Streeter appeared nonplussed. “We are operating,” Streeter told The Sun. “We’re going live on WIPS with an all-volunteer crew.” By Wednesday, the website had rebranded. Gone were the staff biographies, and in their place, two new radio personalities appeared: Whacky Dak and the Doctor. Streeter announced new hires throughout the weekend, and promised he would launch a news operation on Monday from three studios in Saratoga, Ticonderoga and Plattsburgh. “That’s our weather for WPLT Plattsburgh, WSGA Saratoga and WIPS Ticonderoga,” Streeter posted as he concluded a weather report. Asked how he defined the concept of a “studio,” Streeter responded that he currently has $30,000 worth of equipment, including a soundboard with a computer system, transmitter, CD players and electronic recording devices. “All of the things you would expect to see in a normal radio studio,” he said. The Federal Communications Commission does not regulate online radio, and the agency’s call sign system relates to broadcast services only — not internet-based services.

Streeter acknowledged the business model in Ticonderoga had failed, citing a lack of advertising support and outside investment. “It didn’t mean the product wasn’t good,” he said. “We’re going to roll with an all-volunteer staff and see where this thing goes. It shouldn’t be long before it’s profitable.” Streeter estimated expenses for the new operation would cost $75 per month, not including electricity usage. Streeter declined to comment on the allegations by former employees. “We going to pay them,” he said. “I’ve heard all stories, rumors and innuendos. I won’t get into it. There’s a ton of inaccuracy out there.” Asked to recount exactly what he perceived as inaccurate, Streeter declined to comment further. “The sheer tonnage blows my mind,” he said. CHECKERED PAST While Streeter declined to elaborate on perceived inaccuracies, this much is true: Streeter was charged by the Conneaut City Police Department in Ohio in June 2007 with 48 felonies in connection with a check-cashing operation, the Star Beacon reported. Streeter, who was then running an online web security and design business, was charged with 38 forgery charges and 10 theft charges for allegedly creating checks without the customer’s consent. Authorities say Streeter “created and deposited” $7,800 computerized checks from two companies in California and Florida, both of which reported the irregularities to authorities. Those 48 charges were bound over, and Streeter was ultimately indicted on two felony charges, according to court documents from the Ashtabula County Courts System in Ohio. Streeter pleaded no contest to two counts of fifth degree petty theft in April 2008 and was given probation and a 12-month suspended sentence. As part of the sentence, he was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine, but documents reveal he was in court two months later for failure to do so. Streeter also has at least 24 outstanding civil judgments and liens filed against him from at least four jurisdictions, including Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Joining the charges and liens are accusations by former business partners. Chris Winkler said two business deals across several ventures with Streeter went sideways. Winkler ran an online company that purchased digital equipment wholesale and resold the items online.