With ‘Raise the Age’ now official, county officials grapple with impact

× Expand Photo provided by Office of the Governor of the State of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on April 10 signed the “Raise the Age” bill, a measure that will divert 16- and 17-year-olds out of criminal court and into the family court system.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Juvenile defendants will now be steered into family court as part of sweeping legislation passed by the state legislature and signed into law by the governor earlier this month.

Raising the age of criminal liability for 16- and 17-year-olds was a major victory for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who hailed the measure as a “legacy accomplishment” of his tenure, joining same-sex marriage and the minimum wage increase.

“By raising the age of criminal responsibility, this legislation will reduce crime, recidivism and costs to the state, and help us deliver on the New York promise to advance social justice and affirm our core progressive values,” Cuomo said.

But three weeks after its passage, local officials are grappling with how the change will impact them from public safety, fiscal and logistical standpoints.

“It’s going to be expensive,” said Essex County Attorney Dan Manning.

At first glance, county officials have said they will likely need to increase the number of probation officers, which number about a half-dozen, and family court attorneys, which currently number two.

“That is a pretty significant negative impact for us,” Essex County Manager Dan Palmer told lawmakers on April 17.

Officials said they still need to calculate the exact number of youthful offenders who stand to be impacted by the change, the chief culprit in the state’s late budget.

Statewide, nearly 28,000 16- and 17-year-olds are arrested annually and face the possibility of prosecution as adults in criminal court, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services.

Seventy-two percent of those are misdemeanors, which will now be diverted to family court. Violent crimes will be funneled into a new system of “youth courts.”

The state has indicated they will assume the costs associated with the new law, which the New York State Association of Counties estimated at $100 million annually once fully phased in, with about $22 million coming from upstate. But Palmer believes that funding has strings attached: Counties must stay within the property tax cap, which the county is all-but-certain to exceed as they adhere to the final year of their five-year spending plan.

Another new state initiative will require the county to explore ways to share services, and county officials are exploring the concept of a countywide tax collection and assessment system.

“In order to do consolidation that absorbs local functions, invariably the county cost is going to go up,” Palmer said. “If you don’t stay within the cap, you’re not going to be able to get this money — and this money is serious money.”

A spokesman for the governor did not respond to an email seeking clarity on funding for the new legislation.

Lawmakers said they agree with the takeover in theory, but noted the state share of probation costs has fallen from 46.5 percent in 1990 to 9 percent in 2016. At the same time, family court costs have mushroomed. Without compensation, they argue, the new law essentially amounts to an unfunded mandate.

LOCAL MAGISTRATES

The impact goes beyond the financial. Steering youthful offenders into a centralized family court system, said Palmer, may also strip control from the local magistrates who may be more familiar with the on-the-ground dynamics in each community.

First-time offenders are typically granted adjournment in contemplation of dismissal, or ACOD, a conditional discharge which means offenders have to stay out of trouble for a designated amount of time — usually six months — in order for the charges to be dropped.

But they will now be shuttled into the county system.

“That’s the part you lose when you transfer some of these things out of local court and into family court,” said Palmer, who also serves as justice in the town of Minerva.

And costs may spike: “(Doing so) leads to higher representation and higher costs, but we won’t know until we see it,” Palmer said.

New York State Magistrates Association President Sherry Davenport said the association is “committed to protecting constitutional rights.”

From a procedural standpoint, “It’s not going to change a lot for us,” she said, “but there’s a certain amount of confusion, for sure.”

Local courts will retain jurisdiction for non-criminal matters for those under 18, she said.

OFFICIALS REACT

Essex County Public Defender Brandon Boutelle welcomed the changes, calling the legislation “obviously long overdue.”

Boutelle asked for the authority for his office to represent the juveniles.

“Since my office has already been representing 16- and 17-year-old clients for the past 11-plus years, I would hope the county would consider granting us the authority to represent all juveniles in delinquency proceedings in family court,” Boutelle said. “I think we could help control some of the costs — at least with respect to counsel costs.”

Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague said the legislation is based on a “flawed or erroneous idea” that youth are not treated differently than adult offenders in the criminal justice system.

But they are, she said, and the new law stems from what she said was an isolated incident at Rikers Island in New York City that saw a teenager, Kalief Browder, spend three years awaiting trial for alledgedly stealing a backpack.

Sprague said the law left several open questions when it comes to public safety and logistics.

It remains unclear, for instance, if victim impact statements will carry the same weight under the new system, she said, and how orders of protection will be addressed upon the initial arrest of a youthful offender.

While advocates have said adult jails are not suitable for youthful offenders, Sprague said pretrial housing may become an issue — offenders under 17 can no longer be held in county jails by October 2018, and under 18’s will follow a year later — as well as the possible ramifications on drug trafficking.

“The biggest concern many of us DA’s see now are the possible efforts by drug dealers to recruit young people to peddle drugs and run drugs,” Sprague said. “Because now if they are caught and arrested, it’s no longer considered criminal and will be handled in family court with little if any consequences.

“It’s very scary to think of how this is going to impact our youth and our drug problem as a whole.”

And on the fiscal concerns: “We have one Family Court Judge who handles multiple courts including our special treatment courts,” Sprague said. “We already have issues with increasing assigned counsel costs. This is definitely an issue all of the stakeholders need to be involved with to find solutions that will work best for Essex County.”

BROADER BACKDROP OF REFORM

The new law comes as part of a backdrop of broader legal reforms, both at the state and local level.

Reforms as part of the Hurrell-Harring settlement will require all counties in the state to expand indigent defense services by providing counsel for first arraignments and capping caseloads for public defenders, among other reforms.

Eligibility levels for public defenders increased 125 percent on April 1, making more people eligible for taxpayer-funded legal help.

As they navigate these changes, local officials are trying to get the state to pick up the tab. Costs could reach as high as $300 million annually once fully phased in, according to NYSAC. That’s on top of the $400 million counties are already required to pay.

Hopes were dashed late last year when the governor vetoed a bill that would have led to a full takeover of those costs.

But relief is still on the table, Cuomo indicated last year when he signed the veto. And this year’s budget “includes resources to develop the framework through which the state will fund one hundred percent of the costs” for all counties, according to materials provided by his office.

Exact details remain forthcoming.

At the county level, lawmakers continue to struggle to wrangle in the soaring costs of their assigned counsel program, which handles family court cases.

Costs have been skyrocketing in Essex County. Last year, the county spent $670,605 on assigned counsel, up 287 percent from 2006.

Much of the funds are flowing out of the county to pay lawyers for their travel time.

A set of proposals last year would have immediately shaved off $100,000, according to the auditor’s office, but the effort remains stalled as county officials attempt to find common ground with the Essex County Bar Association, which has historically been tasked with designing the county’s assigned counsel plan.

As they weigh the changes, county officials are also pondering reforming their entire assigned counsel system. Possible changes designed to reduce costs could include utilizing the public defender’s office or a legal aid society.