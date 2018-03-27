With Boreas signed, stakeholders pivot to UMP

× Expand File photo Gov. Andrew Cuomo formally approved the classification for Boreas Ponds on March 20, paving the way for the state Department of Environmental Conservation to determine how the visitors can recreate on the tracts.

NORTH HUDSON | Gov. Andrew Cuomo has formally approved the Boreas Pond classification, calling the state’s recent acquisition a “national treasure” as he signed the deal recommended by the Adirondack Park Agency last month.

“I am proud to approve this classification package that strikes the right balance between preservation and access, and I encourage visitors from around the world to explore and enjoy the Adirondack Park,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The land is now open to the public under an interim access plan.

The next stage of the process will be handed off to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, who is tasked with drafting a permanent Unit Management Plan (UMP) that will determine the precise recreational usage allowed on the 20,543 acre tract.

A public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 3 at 6 p.m. at Newcomb Central School.

Local governments and green groups have largely viewed the classification, which has been split between Wilderness and Wild Forest sectors, as a compromise.

But discussion over how to access the final stretch of roadway leading up the namesake ponds — located about seven miles inland from Blue Ridge Road — is expected to dominate the upcoming discussions.

BeWildNY, a coalition of environmental groups, said the DEC has offered assurances that it will adopt “graduated access” to Boreas Ponds in which parking for the general public would remain in its current location 3.5 miles away from the namesake waterbodies.

“People with canoes and kayaks could bring them closer to the Boreas River, near LaBier Flow, a mile or so south of the ponds,” said BeWildNY in a statement. “A ranger at LaBier Flow would operate a gate to allow persons with disabilities to access a final six-car lot about 530 feet from the outflow dam to the ponds.”

The joint statement by Adirondack Council’s William Janeway and Adirondack Mountain Club’s Neil Woodworth called for no vehicles to be allowed beyond that point, and roadside parking would be ideally be banned (with some exceptions for big game hunting season).

Access the Adirondacks said they don’t have a problem with maintaining a large parking lot at 3.5 miles.