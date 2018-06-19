With end of state legislative session imminent, mausoleum legislation passes Assembly

× Expand File photo Repairs continue at the Whispering Maples mausoleum properties in Plattsburgh in Ellenburg. Legislation to ban the construction of freestanding mausoleums statewide has passed the state Assembly and now heads to the Senate.

PLATTSBURGH | Legislation to ban the construction of freestanding mausoleums statewide has passed the state Assembly and now awaits approval by the Senate.

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) drafted the bill banning mausoleums and columbariums following the deterioration of two mausoleums and a crematory in Plattsburgh and Ellenburg.

Following a prolonged period of decline, the state declared the facilities abandoned in 2015 and placed them under temporary state receivership.

“Mausoleums can be a beautiful way to lay a loved one to rest,” said Jones in a statement. “But we’ve seen too many standalone, independently operated mausoleums in the North Country become abandoned and fall into disrepair, putting an emotional strain on families and a financial strain on the community.”

Unlike cemeteries with numerous interment options, freestanding facilities expose municipalities to financial hardships if abandoned.

Whispering Maples opened in 1980 and was operated as a nonprofit for nearly four decades.

A portion of the proceeds from each crypt and niche sale was supposed to go to a permanent maintenance fund, and the family-owned business charged thousands for each internment.

But the state Division of Cemeteries determined business had failed to set aside adequate funds to cover the costs of pre-need sales of crypt markers and interment rights.

A state report determined numerous financial irregularities, including an insolvent permanent maintenance fund.

Whispering Maples also failed to repay loans the board of directors withdraw from the fund in 1992.

As of June 2015, the outstanding balance for the fund was $212,399.

“Families pay a premium to choose a final resting place that feels right,” Jones said. “It’s unacceptable that these businesses take their money and then let the building fall apart while forcing the community to bear the burden. My legislation helps put a stop to this regrettable practice.”

Estimates for state-funded repairs at the sites are at least $1.8 million, according to a state-appointed receiver who has overseen the rehabilitation process.

The 2017-18 state budget earmarked $2 million for the repairs — the largest known award for cemetery abandonment funds in the history of the state program.

Repairs began last September.

Officials have declined to offer a timetable for completion.