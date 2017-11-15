With land bank approved, officials eager to get to work

× Voters have approved a constitutional amendment to create a land bank in the Adirondacks and Catskills that will aid localities in public works projects on state Forest Preserve land, including the replacement of the Middletown Bridge in Horicon, Warren County. Photo by Christopher South

HORICON | Voters have approved a constitutional amendment to create a land bank in the Adirondacks and Catskills that will aid localities in public works projects on state Forest Preserve.

The effort capped off an aggressive push by a broad coalition of stakeholders, including local governments and environmental groups who agreed the amendment was necessary to expedite critical local infrastructure projects.

Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson said he hoped work would now commence on the Middleton Bridge in Warren County, the shuttered structure that has become something of a poster child for the amendment.

Progress to build a new structure across the Schroon River has been at a standstill because using the 20 feet of state-owned land on either side would have required amending the state constitution.

A detour has stymied residents and added valuable minutes to emergency response times, including to a ranch fire just days before last week’s election.

“Our next step is to work with the county to bring this back to the federal improvement bridge program and get it in the queue for funding,” Simpson said.

Supporters of Proposal 3 were skittish that union-led opposition against a constitutional convention would torpedo the other ballot proposals.

That did not turn out to be the case.

While Proposal 1 was handed a resounding loss — and a measure to bar officials convicted of a crime of their state pensions easily passed — returns for the land bank were a nail-biter, with “no” votes leading the charge until late-night returns from the Adirondacks put the proposal over the top, carving out a modest 4 percent victory.

About 11 percent of New Yorkers left the ballot blank.

Owing to the complex, years-long process of crafting the amendment, the state legislature has already passed enabling legislation for how the new law will be carried out and is awaiting the governor’s signature.

“Both sides agreed ahead of time what the enabling legislation would say,” said John Sheehan, a spokesman for the Adirondack Council, an environmental group that rallied voters statewide to approve the amendment.

The state will purchase 250 acres of land to add to the state Forest Preserve: 150 in the Adirondacks, and 100 in the Catskills.