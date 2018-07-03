With merger report completed, districts to weigh options

× Expand Kim Dedam ELCS Superintendent Scott Osborne, left, and Westport Interim Superintendent A. Paul Scott remained available and listened in at each merger committee meeting over the past 10 months. Both superintendents have expressed support for combining Westport and ELCS into one new school district. ELIZABETHTOWN | School boards from both Westport Central and Elizabethtown-Lewis Central schools reviewed the final merger report together last week. They accepted the final report completed by consultants and a 20-person merger committee over the past 10 months. The presentation completes the work of Castallo & Silky LLC, consultants hired to compare all aspects of each school district, including financial, debt structure, tax rates, staffing, program information, graduation and testing levels, enrollment rates and transportation. There are 40 findings in the final report, which is available from each school and online. And with those findings are some 20 recommendations. FINDINGS — NOT RECOMMENDATIONS It was not the job of consultants to tell the districts whether or not to merge and create a unified, new school district that blends students and programs from ELCS and Westport. The task, consultant Bill Silky said to the boards, was to paint a picture of each district for its neighbor to review. The recommendations, he said, could provide a road map: a way forward for a new district. “If you decide to go ahead with a merger on July 1, 2019, this is not going to be perfect,” education consultant Alan Pole said of the process that unfolds when schools bring together individual programs. But the research shows that ELCS and Westport school districts are more similar than they are different. Members of each school board shared their thoughts as the joint session came to a close. Tom Kohler said that while he personally wished the districts did not have to merge, voting against the measure would leave Westport in a position for future cuts with increased school tax rates. “As a board member, looking at the future, we have no other option,” Kohler said. He said some in the Westport community have produced fliers suggesting they do not want to share classes with students in neighboring towns. The boards asked consultants what happens if a school cannot provide funds for its staff and programming. And there is no deficit spending allowed in New York’s school system. Silky said the students would have to be tuitioned out to other surrounding schools.

Westport School Board Member Jim Carroll said “Save Our School” signs present one option. “We can save the school,” he said, but looking at future budget conditions, it would mean cutting more jobs and cutting programs, such as after school or sports programs in Westport. It would be, he suggested, a slow death by cuts. REFERENDUM SCHEDULED Westport had looked for a 9.98 percent tax levy increase for next year in an attempt to save three teaching jobs. The initial budget was voted down. The revote brought spending to the tax levy cap increase of 2.42 percent. “It would be irresponsible for the boards not to go ahead with the straw poll vote.” Members from both boards agreed that the 10 months worth of research reports, committee meetings and data review should not be wasted. And it appears likely that the Oct. 9 advisory referendum will take place. ELCS school board member Alan Jones said for him, the merger offered more opportunities for youth in these towns. “I’m completely in support of this merger and I have been for a long time,” he said. For ELCS School Board Vice President Doug Spilling, the study phase displayed a good match, like eHarmony. Asking where the spark toward “marriage” is, he said the kids have it. Many in both high schools have played sports together for the last several years as Griffins, a blend of the Eagle and Lion mascot. “I actually like the Save Our Schools point of view,” Spilling said. “I think we have to have both voices heard in order to put it together. Let’s all try to do this the right way. And remember, our children are watching what we do.” Westport School Board President Alice LaRock said she believes residents should look to what is best for students. “I feel if we were going to continue on as just a Westport School, we are going to have to ask taxpayers for more than money,” LaRock said. TIMELINE At the joint school board meeting, consultants were able to provide a firm state Department of Education-approved timeline for the voting phase, essentially part two of community review.

The timeline is as follows: Sept. 7: Deadline for school boards to have held public information and discussion sessions. Sept. 12 and Sept. 13: School boards at ELCS and WCS individually vote whether to hold an advisory referendum, the non-binding straw poll vote. Oct. 9: The advisory referendum (straw poll) held in each school district. If voters from either district vote against the plan to merge, then discussion ends and centralization does not proceed. If approved by both school communities, the boards ramp up for a final and binding vote. Dec. 4: The Final Referendum Vote. The ballot would 1) ask whether taxpayers want to create a new district; 2) ask voters (via multiple choice) how many board members they would want on a new, combined school board -- either 5, 7 or 9; and 3) ask voters (via multiple choice) what term members of a new board would serve: 3 years, 4 years or 5 years. The new board would be formed mid-January 2019. Budgeting for the combined district would be developed through next winter in time for the May 2019 usual budget vote, which is scheduled to be held on May 21, according to the NYS School Boards Association. The combined WCS/ELCS budget would gain an additional $657,838 of incentive operating aid. The funding is designed to stay in place at the same rate for five years before it begins to diminish. Incentive aid continues for 15 years. The total $6.24 million in incentive aid over 15 years is meant to help equalize staff pay rates and decrease or equalize a tax rate for the new district. Depending on how much aid is applied, Westport and ELCS could each see an immediate stabilization and even a reduction in school tax rates. TAX ESTIMATES Consultants estimate that using just 1 percent of the incentive operating aid for 2019-20 could deliver a tax rate for a merged district of $13.31 per thousand dollars of real property value. That estimated tax rate stabilizes school tax rates for residents of the ELCS district (current 2017-18 tax rate $13.32) and it provides a $1.31 per thousand reduction for Westport Central district residents (current tax rate $14.63).