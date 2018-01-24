With uptick in house fires, officials warn against heaters

PLATTSBURGH | Authorities are cautioning residents to implement proper safety precautions when combating the cold.

In the wake of record-breaking temperatures this winter, many people have turned to external heaters to stay warm.

But the units have been the cause of numerous fires around the region, including a blaze that gutted a fraternity house in downtown Plattsburgh earlier this month, officials said.

Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said that just in the last three weeks, at least three fires in the county could be contributed to external heaters.

“I can tell you — that’s a lot,” he said.

The Plattsburgh City Fire Department has responded to four calls so far this month, according to Fire Chief Scott Lawliss.

The culprit is often external heaters plugged into lead cords rather than outlets themselves, he said.

“People will overload the circuits,” said Lawliss. “If it’s an electric heater, they often don’t plug them directly into outlets. They use lead cords that can’t handle the amperage.”

Surge protectors, too, can be dangerous.

“I have one here in my office that burned,” he said. “They fail — they can heat up and catch fire.”

Neighboring Essex County, too, has seen its fair share of fires this season.

Twenty-four fire departments have responded to 269 incidents between Dec. 17 and Jan. 17, according to Essex County Emergency Services Deputy Director Michael Blaise.

Six of those were structure fires, he said.

Earlier this month, fires in Ticonderoga and Hague destroyed vacant buildings.

It’s unclear how many were caused by external heaters.

Blaise told The Sun that he believes many residents may leave their space heaters on for most of the night, something he’d advise them against.

“Make sure you shut them off if you’re leaving the house or going to bed,” he said. “I wouldn’t trust a portable heater to be running on high all night long. I’d advise against it.”

RISING FROM THE ASHES

Shane Dutil, a Chazy resident who lost his home to fire last summer, said that seeing his home up in flames was overwhelming.

“(After that happens), some days are better than others,” he said. “But you feel like the stress continues.”