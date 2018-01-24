With uptick in house fires, officials warn against heaters

PLATTSBURGH | Authorities are cautioning residents to implement proper safety precautions when combating the cold.
In the wake of record-breaking temperatures this winter, many people have turned to external heaters to stay warm.
But the units have been the cause of numerous fires around the region, including a blaze that gutted a fraternity house in downtown Plattsburgh earlier this month, officials said.
Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said that just in the last three weeks, at least three fires in the county could be contributed to external heaters.
“I can tell you — that’s a lot,” he said.
The Plattsburgh City Fire Department has responded to four calls so far this month, according to Fire Chief Scott Lawliss.
The culprit is often external heaters plugged into lead cords rather than outlets themselves, he said.
“People will overload the circuits,” said Lawliss. “If it’s an electric heater, they often don’t plug them directly into outlets. They use lead cords that can’t handle the amperage.”
Surge protectors, too, can be dangerous.
“I have one here in my office that burned,” he said. “They fail — they can heat up and catch fire.”
Neighboring Essex County, too, has seen its fair share of fires this season.
Twenty-four fire departments have responded to 269 incidents between Dec. 17 and Jan. 17, according to Essex County Emergency Services Deputy Director Michael Blaise.
Six of those were structure fires, he said.
Earlier this month, fires in Ticonderoga and Hague destroyed vacant buildings.
It’s unclear how many were caused by external heaters.
Blaise told The Sun that he believes many residents may leave their space heaters on for most of the night, something he’d advise them against.
“Make sure you shut them off if you’re leaving the house or going to bed,” he said. “I wouldn’t trust a portable heater to be running on high all night long. I’d advise against it.”
RISING FROM THE ASHES
Shane Dutil, a Chazy resident who lost his home to fire last summer, said that seeing his home up in flames was overwhelming.
“(After that happens), some days are better than others,” he said. “But you feel like the stress continues.”
The cause was an LED light, he said.
Even with help from an online crowdfunding campaign, which raised over $18,000 toward repairs, it took him nearly six months to rebuild his life.
“You’re trying to get back to your normal lifestyle — but it takes so long,” he said.
From the ashes he rebuilt his home from scratch.
“I finished a week before Christmas. I did it myself,” he said, noting that a contractor had helped him with the framing.
He’s more cautious about fire safety now.
In his new home, he installed a myriad of fire safety measures: more smoke alarms, four fire extinguishers, and everyone knows the fastest escape route.
“I pay more attention to that sort of thing now,” he said.
He implored residents to ensure they heed warnings about safe fire safety practices.
If your electric breaker is popping, figure out why, he said.
Check your smoke alarms every month.
Go as far as holding a candle to the alarm and blow it out to see if the smoke triggers it.
“And check your heat source. Get it cleaned yearly,” he said.
“Don’t neglect the little things.”
FIRE AND ICE
Fighting fires in frigid temperatures can be dangerous, according to Lawliss.
The extreme cold makes battling the flames labor intensive, he said, requiring more staff than normal.
And the water used to combat the fires creates hazardous conditions as when it, inevitably, freezes over.
This was showcased as the Plattsburgh City Fire Department battled the Brinkerhoff Street blaze earlier this month and temperatures reached well below zero.
“We had equipment that was frozen,” he said. “We had hoses get stiff, making them less pliable and harder to maneuver.
“And of course the guys get all iced up.”
GOVERNOR CAUTIONS
Nationally, an average of 45,900 home heating fires occurred each year from 2013-2015, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
These fires caused an annual average of approximately 205 deaths, 725 injuries and $506 million in property loss.
The governor cautioned New Yorkers earlier this month to take proper safety precautions when using external heating sources.
“As people turn to other sources of heat to stay warm, the risks of fires and elevated levels of carbon monoxide grows,” Cuomo said in a statement. “I urge everyone to take proper safety precautions when using space heaters, fire places and woodstoves, and if you are in need of a warming center in your community, reach out to your municipality for assistance.”
Last winter, over 100 fires reported to the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control were determined to be caused by alternate heating sources, according to a news release from Cuomo’s office.
These fires caused five civilian and three firefighter injuries.
“External heaters tend to be dangerous. I understand the need, especially when temperatures are below zero, but we can’t express our concern enough that they can be dangerous if unattended,” Day said. “We strongly recommend that people look at manufacturers’ recommendations.”
HOW TO STAY SAFE
Heating equipment is among the leading causes of home fires nationally and in New York state, according to the governor’s office. Very often heating related fires are the result of a lack of maintenance or simple acts of carelessness.
Taking a few simple steps can significantly reduce the possibility of experiencing a heating-related fire.
No matter how careful you are with home heating, you and your family should be prepared in case fire strikes.
Here are some ways that New Yorkers can help prevent fires and prepare for emergencies:
Buy and carefully maintain a quality smoke and carbon monoxide detector.
Inspect your home to eliminate or control fire hazards.
Install at least five-pound A-B-C type fire extinguishers in the home and teach family members how to use them.
Establish a well-planned escape route with the entire family.
Hold practice fire drills until all family members are thoroughly familiar with plan.
If you have an older home, have the wiring checked by a qualified electrician to make sure it meets current building codes.
Have your chimney and fireplace cleaned and inspected yearly for creosote build-up, cracks, crumbling bricks or mortar and any obstructions.
Keep storage areas clean and tidy.
Keep curtains, towels and pot holders away from hot surfaces.
Store solvents and flammable cleaners away from heat sources. Never keep gasoline in the house.
Inspect extension cords for frayed or exposed wires or loose plugs.
— Office of the New York State Governor