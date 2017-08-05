Witherbee man gets 17 years on child porn charges

× Expand Kirkland Smith, of Witherbee, was sentenced on Aug. 3, 2017 to serve 212 months in prison for possessing child pornography.

PLATTSBURGH — A local sex offender found passed out drunk behind the wheel of his car has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Kirkland Smith, of Witherbee, was sentenced Thursday to serve 212 months in prison for possessing child pornography, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

Smith, 55, was discovered at the wheel of his car on Route 73 in Keene by a state trooper on October 30, 2014, and arrested for driving while intoxicated.

His blood-alcohol content was 0.36 percent, 4.5 times the legal limit, police said.

A search of his vehicle revealed a electronic tablet with a memory card containing hundreds of images of child pornography.

Five hard drives containing child pornography was discovered at his home, and Smith was arrested two months later.

He admitted that the materials involved prepubescent minors and minors under the age of 12, authorities said.

Smith was previously convicted of second-degree child molestation in Rhode Island.

He pled guilty Dec. 9, 2016 in U.S. District Court in Syracuse to six counts of possessing child pornography.

“As a convicted sex offender, this defendant has demonstrated a depraved predilection for child exploitation,” said Russell Linstad, Resident Agent in Charge of the Massena, New York office of Homeland Security Investigations.

Senior U.S. District Judge Norman A. Mordue determined at his sentencing Smith engaged in a "pattern of activity" involving the sexual abuse or exploitation of minors by sexually abusing two children under the age of 12.

Mordue also imposed a lifetime term of supervised release and ordered the defendant to pay $4,000 in restitution.

Smith was represented by a public defender.

The case was investigated by the New York State Police and Homeland Securities Investigations, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyrus P.W. Rieck.

“Thanks to the vigilance of a New York State Trooper, Kirkland Smith will spend the next 17 years in prison,” said Acting United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith in a statement.

State police also hailed the verdict and the collaboration with federal authorities.

Thanks to this collaboration, we have taken a dangerous individual off the streets,” said State Police Superintendent George P. Beach II. “We will not tolerate this type of illegal behavior.”