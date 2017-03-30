Woman arrested following alleged North Hudson Ladies Auxiliary theft

× Expand April M. Bessey, 34, was taken into custody March 29 for allegedly stealing $550 from the North Hudson Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

NORTH HUDSON – The president of the North Hudson Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary has been arrested after funds came up missing from the group’s treasury.

April M. Bessey, 34, of North Hudson, was arrested by State Police on March 29 for allegedly stealing funds from the North Hudson Volunteer Fire Department's Ladies Auxiliary treasury.

An investigation began after missing monies were reported to State Police on Feb. 22, 2016, and revealed that Bessey, the president of the Ladies Auxiliary, stole money on three separate occasions, totaling about $550, police said.

Bessey was charged with three counts of petit larceny and released on appearance tickets returnable to North Hudson Town Court on April 18.

The money has not been recovered.