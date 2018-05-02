Woman burned in Route 9N fire

TICONDEROGA | An apparent electrical fire burned a Ticonderoga woman as she tried to put it out.

Kimberlee Burgey, of 895 Route 9N in Ticonderoga, had first- and second-degree burns when the fire erupted in her apartment on Wednesday, April 25.

Ticonderoga First Assistant Fire Chief William Norton was working across the street and ran over to help the victim.

Norton put the fire out with a hand extinguisher and got her out of the building.

She was taken to University of Vermont Health Network, Moses Ludington Hospital for burns on her legs, foot, arm and hand, then treated and released.

She and two other tenants of the building were evacuated until an assessment was made of the building and smoke cleared out.

The building is owned by Kevin Reyor of Port Henry, according to Essex County Real Property tax records.

An outlet and wall in the second-floor apartment were damaged, Ticonderoga Fire Chief Matthew Watts said.

He said an investigation is being conducted, but it looks like the fire was electrical in origin.