Woman convicted in Ti crack bust

ELIZABETHTOWN | A Massachusetts woman has been convicted of two felonies for crack possession.

Claudia Pina, of Fall River, Massachusetts, was convicted by Essex County Court on Oct. 27 of two counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, including one for possession with intent to sell, after a five-day jury trial in Essex County Court.

Authorities seized a half-pound of crack cocaine with a street value of $14,000 from the Lord Howe Street residence where she was staying in March.

Police also discovered $10,000 in cash.

Essex County Chief Assistant District Attorney Michael Langey and Assistant District Attorney Michele Bowen prosecuted the case.

“We are very pleased with this outcome and the verdict reflects the hard work put into this investigation not only by law enforcement, but the community of Ticonderoga,” said Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague in a statement. “We will continue to vigilantly investigate and apprehend drug dealers who are poisoning their communities.”

Pina, 20, was represented by assigned counsel.

She faces up to nine years in state prison, with up to two years of post-release supervision and fines up to $30,000, at her sentencing on Dec. 4.