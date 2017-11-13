Woman sentenced for death of 2-year-old son

PLATTSBURGH | An Au Sable Forks woman has been sentenced to between four and 12 years in state prison for her role in the death of her 2-year-old son last year.

Patricia A. Giddings was sentenced by Clinton County Judge Keith Bruno on Monday.

Giddings, 22, pleaded guilty to second degree manslaughter in August.

Authorities were called to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh on Aug. 10, 2016 regarding the suspicious death of Ellyah J. Elvidge.

A state police investigation revealed the toddler asphyxiated after getting his neck caught in a wooden board Giddings and her boyfriend, Brandon Bushey, installed as a doorway to keep Elvidge in his room.

Bruno said a child gate would have prevented the death.

“The board was put up not for your son’s protection, but for your convenience,” he told Giddings.

“Ms. Giddings was gifted a child to protect and love, but she betrayed that honor and her son’s death was caused by her and her boyfriend Brandon Bushey’s reckless and immature actions,” said Clinton County Assistant District Attorney Domenica Padula in a statement.

James Riotto represented Giddings, and said she has accepted responsibility for her “inactions.”

Probation, he unsuccessfully argued, would have better served his client.

“I love my son,” said Giddings, according to materials provided by the district attorney’s office. “I wish I could go back and change everything.”

Bruno also ordered Giddings to pay a $300 surcharge, a $25 crime victim fee and a DNA sample fee.

“The death of a child is always a tragedy,” Bruno said. “Here, a young child died because his parents failed to keep him safe.”

Bushey pleaded guilty in September to criminally negligent homicide and is due back for sentencing on Nov. 27.