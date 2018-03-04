Women’s history explored at Fort Ti

× Expand Photo provided Sarah Pell with President Taft (center) and A. C. Bossom, on July 6, 1909 at the fort.

TICONDEROGA | The Fort Ticonderoga Fort Fever series continues at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 11 with “A Charmingly Aggressive Woman: Sarah Pell’s Struggle for History and Human Rights.”

The program will be presented by Fort Ticonderoga Director of Collections Miranda Peters.

During this program, images, archival materials, and collections never before seen by the public and recently cataloged by museum staff reveal glimpses of Sarah Pell’s impactful work, said Peters.

“Sarah was a strong woman who advocated for civic duty, preservation, and the many layered stories here at Ticonderoga,” said Peters. “Ticonderoga museum staff have recently rediscovered hundreds of photographs, pieces of correspondence, and objects connecting us to Sarah and her remarkable story in new ways.”

Tickets for the Fort Fever program are $12 a person and can be purchased at the door; Fort Ticonderoga members and Ticonderoga Ambassador Pass holders are admitted free of cost. The program will take place in the Mars Education Center.

A new exhibit at the Mars Education Center focuses on Sarah’s pioneering role in historical preservation and women’s rights to learn how the past informs our work in the present, and the layers of history that can be uncovered at Ticonderoga.

Described by a contemporary as a “charmingly aggressive woman,” most early newspapers identified Pell as a prime mover behind Fort Ticonderoga’s restoration in the early 20th century.

She believed strongly in the value of preserving the past for the benefit of the future, Peters said. In addition to her work with the museum, Pell was active in restoring the Pell Pavilion into a summer home, developing the King’s Garden, and was an advocate for women’s rights.

Although engaged with the suffrage movements across the Atlantic as early as 1913, it was later in her life that she became the most deeply engaged. Pell joined the National Woman’s Party in the 1920s, setting it on the path of financial stability, and become the national chair in 1936, where she picked up the work left after suffrage was achieved.

During her tenure, she reintroduced the Equal Rights Amendment written by Alice Paul in 1923, an activist who had visited the Pavilion.

This program is part of the National Women’s History Month celebration.