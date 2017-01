× Expand Photo provided

LAKE GEORGE – YMCA Camp Chingachgook will host a Women’s Snowshoe day on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. This event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $43 for YMCA members and $48 for non-members. Snowshoes, instruction and lunch are included. For more information, visit lakegeorgecamp.org and select “Women’s Programs” or call 656-9462.