Women’s suffrage comes to Hancock House

× Expand Photo provided Suffragettes stand outside the White House in 1917. The Hancock House will present a new exhibit on their cause and its ties to Ticonderoga.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Historical Society will open its new season with a free program and exhibit opening covering women’s suffrage and its ties to the area on Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

The Hancock House at 6 Moses Circle will feature “Imprisoned for the Cause,” a look at the arrest, imprisonment and inhumane treatment of women peacefully protesting for women’s suffrage in 1917.

“This is an often overlooked chapter in American History,” said society President William Dolback. “As part of the statewide centennial of women’s suffrage, we felt this was an important story and one that needed to be told as part of our ongoing exhibit.”

In January 1917, a group of “Silent Sentinels” began standing outside the gates of the White House, hoping to convince President Woodrow Wilson to back the proposed suffrage amendment to the Constitution.

Holding picket signs that asked, “Mr. President, what will you do for Woman Suffrage?” and “How Long Must Women Wait for Liberty?” the women endured insults and harassment from those passing by.

Between June and November 1917, 218 protesters from 26 states were arrested and charged with “obstructing sidewalk traffic” outside the White House gates. Included among that group was Vida Milholland, sister of Inez and daughter of former weekly Ticonderoga Sentinel Publisher John Milholland.

The suffragettes endured imprisonment under inhumane conditions, government threats and force feedings in response to hunger strikes, Dolback said.

Unfavorable publicity generated by the media sparked public outcry over the treatment of the women and President Wilson finally lent his support to the suffrage amendment in January 1918.

Additional program information is available by calling 518-585-7868 or via email to tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.

Refreshments will be served.