WoodmenLife chapter honors community members

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

ALTONA — Some local residents dedicate their lives to giving back to the community.

WoodmenLife recognized a few of them during their 43rd annual Chapter 462 Banquet in May.

During this annual celebration — designed to honor residents and organizations who’ve contributed to the North Country — WoodmenLife gave out 10 awards.

Leonard “Peck” and Jane Sample, owners of the Rainbow Wedding & Banquet Hall in Altona, received the evening’s highest honor: the Community Leader Award.

WoodmenLife Recruiting Sales Manager Tim Gonyo said the Samples earned this award through their numerous contributions to the North Country, including Jane’s Fight Fund — a fundraising effort launched earlier this year to financially assist cancer patients and their families in the tri-county area.

“Since 1974, WoodmenLife Chapter 462 has been privileged through our fraternal program to express gratitude to such outstanding citizens in the community and those who have gone the extra mile in civic service and community betterment efforts,” Gonyo said. “(The Samples) have indeed always given the best they had.”

Liam and Carlinda Mahoney of Champlain were honored with the Caring for Others Award for their annual charity Winter Classic on Mahoney Pond — a hockey tournament that benefits corrections officers in need and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Since launching over four years ago, the Mahoneys have raised over $17,000.

“(The Mahoneys) are two members of our community who exemplify a caring spirt,” Gonyo said. “The compassion that Liam and Carlie have for our neighbors in this community seems to be limitless.”

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Several other awards were given out over the course of the night.

Kim McGoldrick was given the first-ever Contribution to Youth Award for her year-round contributions to the Clinton County Youth Commission.

Five local high school students — Nicholas Duffy of Northeastern Clinton High School; Ethan Ziemba of Mooers Elementary; Jacob Cayea of Rouses Point Elementary; Steffaney Jabaut of Chazy High School and Connor Glitz of Beekmantown High School — were recognized as American History Award winners for being triumphant in their studies.

Country Dreams Farm was awarded the Community Partner Award and the Ellenburg Center Fire Department received a flag and certificate for their service.