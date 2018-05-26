Woof Stock 2018 to feature new attractions, hip vendors

× Expand Photo provided A four-legged attendee of Woof Stock 2015 watches cavorting canines at the festival billed as ‘A Weekend of Peace, Paws & Music.’

CHESTERTOWN | Woof Stock, one of northern Warren County’s leading summer festivals, has for six years been billed as “A Weekend of Peace, Paws and Music.”

Event founder Cindy Mead said this week that this year’s edition of Woof Stock will undoubtedly have more of all three than last year, when about 1,000 dogs participated with their 1,500 human cohorts.

“We’ll have more peace, more love, more dogs — and more fun for all,” she said. “It will be a great year.”

The event is planned for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday June 2 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday June 4 at the recreation field behind the Town of Chester Municipal Center on Main St., Chestertown NY.

On Saturday evening, a “Woodstock Revisited” concert — featuring the acclaimed Stony Creek Band — will be held beside the Mill Pond in the nearby hamlet of Brant Lake, and dogs are invited.

This year’s edition of the family-friendly festival features several new attractions and vendors.

This year, dogs will be employing their hunting instincts and sense of smell to locate live rodents — secure in plastic tubes — hidden in bales of hay in a obstacle course complete with tunnels and climbing challenges.

Another new activity for dogs is a “Flyball” competition — a relay race in which dogs jump on a ball ejection device, catch a ball, then run through a course jumping over hurdles to pass on the ball to a canine teammate.

The new vendors, sure to boost the 1960s vibe of the fest, include Mutts & Barley — vendors of beer for dogs — and HempWorx, selling hemp oil, specifically CBD extract of the cannabis plant. The extract is believed by some to relieve seizures, anxiety, insomnia and autoimmune disorders. About 40 other vendors with dog-related items and services will be on-site.

Returning popular attractions include the dog dock-diving competitions, canine Frisbee catching and dogs chasing lures through an obstacle course in the Doggy Fun Zone.

Also featured will be pet adopting opportunities courtesy of Adirondack Save-A-Stray and North Shore Animal League, K-9 police demonstrations, and Blessing of the Animals with Father John — as well as plenty of food and live music, Mead said.

“Woof Stock will be the best weekend of your dog’s life!” she said, noting that admission is $1.