Woolf to present beauty pageant flick at Grange

Venezuela has won more international beauty contests than any other country in the world, but there is a dark side to this success, says Aaron Woolf, director of "To Be a Miss."

ELIZABETHTOWN | A local screening is set for a film delving into beauty pageant culture in Venezuela.

The Champlain Valley Film Series will present “To Be a Miss” on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall.

Director Aaron Woolf traveled to the South American nation to track the hopes and dreams of three young women who transform their lives for the chance to become Miss Venezuela.

The country has embraced the pageant culture in a way, Woolf said, that is off the charts — even more so than anywhere else in the world.

He thinks the fascination stems from when the country won Miss World in 1955.

Becoming the best at something happened when the country was seeking an identity and trying to shake off its backwater status.

A Venezuelan friend told Woolf, “If we had won a javelin competition at that moment, we’d be having javelin tournaments in every town and village.”

Beauty pageants tend to be long-hanging fruit for filmmakers, Woolf said, because they’re anachronistic.

But Venezuela proved to be a more nuanced subject.

“The fourth character is really Venezuela itself,” he said.

The film was shot before ex-President Hugo Chavez died in March 2013.

The pervasiveness of the pageant culture belied a sense of hypocrisy in a country branding itself as a socialist utopia, Woolf explained, and reflected a nation that failed to deliver on its promises of women’s equality and supporting women in the workplace.

“Even though they had this rhetoric, they really didn’t follow through with their resources,” Woolf said. “There were government-sponsored beauty pageants in almost every town and village, and there were only two women’s shelters for victims of domestic violence in the entire country.”

The flick, released in January, came before a series of bombshell reports in the New York Times and New Yorker opened the floodgates for women to come forward with revelations of sexual assault by powerful figures in the political, entertainment and media industries.

The exposes have also infiltrated the pageant world, most notably in Peru, where contestants in last week’s Miss Peru Contest ticked off statistics on femicide and sexual assault instead of their measurements.