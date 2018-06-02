Word of Life books top Christian artists for two-day event

× Expand Photo provided The Word of Life Bible Institute will host Worship in the Adirondacks, an outdoor Christian music festival, on June 29-30. Shown are images from last year’s event, including Jason Fowler and Love Collides.

POTTERSVILLE | The Adirondacks will be alive with the sound of gospel music as the Word of Life Bible Institute (WOL) hosts “Worship in the Adirondacks,” a two-day festival of Christian music featuring some of the genre’s top artists.

For the third year in a row, WOL is bringing nationally recognized artists to its Bible Institute campus in Pottersville on June 29-30.

Working with The Lighthouse Events out of Freeport, Maine, WOL has booked nationally recognized Christian artists For King and Country, Friday night’s headline group, and Saturday’s headliner, Jeremy Camp.

Gates open at 11 a.m. each day, with music beginning at noon with shows running hourly and headliner event starting at 9 p.m. each night.

For King and Country features Australian-born brothers Luke and Joel Smallbone, and Jeremy Camp is a winner of five Gospel Music Association (GMA) Dove Awards. Both artists are multi-platinum selling recording artists.

“There will be three or four more pretty well-known artists,” said Jason Headlee, Dean of Ministries, who is heading up the music festival.

“It’s a pretty strong lineup all the way through,” Headlee said. “By the end of the night you will be hearing people who appear on Christian radio.”

The festival will also include a variety of speakers and workshops, food trucks and vendors. There will be activities for families and children including inflatables, climbing tower, archery tag and trail rides.

WOL held its first Worship in the Adirondacks music festival in September 2016.

According to Headlee, the first festival was rather last minute, and moved to WOL after the venue in Lake George fell through.

Last year, the event was moved to the WOL campus in Pottersville and scheduled to happen just before the start of the camp season.

“It’s a big way to kick off the summer and get camp started,” Headlee said.

According to Headlee this is one of the biggest events in the region, and will attract an estimated 3,000 to 4,000 guests per day.

“The big reason, with everything we do, is to share the Gospel — to share Jesus,” he said.

Tickets are currently $59 per adult for the two day event, and $44 for youths ages 5 to 12. Children 4 and under are free. Prices are subject to change. Group discounts for 10 or more are available. Go to www.worshipintheadirondacks.com for more information.

IF YOU GO...

Friday’s lineup includes Union of Saints & Sinners, Austin French, Matt Hammitt & Band, Seventh Time Down, Unspoken, We Are Messengers, and For King & Country. Saturday’s lineup includes the J.J. Weeks Band, Austin French, Love Collide, Zach Williams, and Jeremy Camp. The schedule includes speakers and yet to be named performers. On both nights at 10:30 p.m. there will be a late night worship with a band to be announced.