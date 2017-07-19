Word of Life offers free rodeo for over 60 years

× Expand Photo provided A wrangler from the Word of Life Rodeo rides with the American flag at the beginning of the rodeo, which is held at The Ranch every Friday night during July and August, weather permitting.

POTTERSVILLE — Over 60 years ago, Word of Life founder Jack Wyrtzen had an idea for a camp that offered family fun with a western theme.

Camp director Jon Nazigian said Wyrtzen’s dream was realized when The Ranch began in 1955. He said it started as a three-week, western-themed camp held every August.

Nazigian said in 1973, Word of Life purchased the adjacent “Camp Rondack” for girls, where the rodeo arena and western town is located.

“The rodeo has been going on for years; since the beginning of The Ranch,” said Brice Futch from the Marketing Recruiting and Public Relations department at Word of Life. “It’s a great time and a crowd favorite. Campers say it’s the highlight of the week, and we are happy to make it available to the public every Friday night. It’s a great opportunity for families to come out for some fun.”

The Word of Life rodeo, Nazigian said, is not an actual rodeo with some of the more dangerous elements, such as bucking broncos and bull riding. He said it is more along the lines of a “charreada,” which is a contest of ranch working and horsemanship skills.

“We do have barrel racing, which is an actual rodeo event,” Nazigian said.

Nazigian said, although The Ranch has gone through physical changes over the years, and camp is now operated through July and August, The Ranch has always had a western theme with horsemanship classes and trail rides for youth and adult campers.

He said when the rodeo started it was originally a daytime event, however it was often too hot and dusty during the day.

“About a dozen years ago, we added lights to the arena and now hold it at 8 p.m. when it’s cooler and not as dusty,” Nazigian said.

The rodeo is preceded by Family Fun Night at 7 p.m., which includes horse rides, bounce houses, music, food, a general store, face painting, and a fort playground.

Nazigian said in years past, the late Ray and Louise Ely, for whom the arena is now named, would bring the horses from Missouri. He said WOL still leases the horses from a horse farm in Missouri. Nazigian said the 20 or so “wranglers” who handle and ride the horses in the rodeo come from various places: some are students in the WOL Bible Institute who grew up with horses, others are young people who are spending summer at the camp, and still others are community members who take part each summer.

While the Family Fun Night activities are free, there is a cost for food and concession items, including the “Rodeo Burger,” which Nazigian could not talk about without smiling.

The Rodeo Burger, he said, is a quarter-pound burger served with caramelized onions, Cajun barbecue sauce, pepper jack cheese, and served on Texas toast.

The Ranch is located at 8192 St. Rte. 9, Pottersville. For more information, visit welcome.wol.org/word-life-rodeo. Rodeo may be cancelled for inclement weather. Before going, check the website.