Word of Life preps new Pottersville facility

× Word of Life Chief Operating Officer Roger Peace Jr. walks in front of the new Bollback Student Life Center in Pottersville. The center chiefly serves the Christian organization’s Bible Institute. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

POTTERSVILLE – The new Bollback Student Life Center at the Word of Life Bible Institute campus here opened to rave reviews in mid January.

The official dedication and community open house is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

Word of Life Chief Operating Officer Roger Peace Jr. said the 40,000-square-foot dining hall, bookstore and campus center was much needed by the organization’s Bible Institute in Pottersville.

“It was named for Harry Bollback, one of our founders,” he said. “He started our work in Brazil. He was always invested in our students.”

The structure also incorporates two classrooms, locker rooms, a student services desk, campus store, two cafes, a mail room, and a commercial kitchen. The dining hall will seat 650 people, almost triple the 225 at the former facility.

“This is where they (students) get their daily needs,” Peace said.

He said they tried to keep an Adirondack motif in the building, which sits overlooking Schroon Lake. Scenic photographs by Jonathan Esper of Long Lake decorate many rooms in the center.

“We did out best to make it as energy efficient as possible,” Peace said. “It has radiant floor heat. The convection ovens cut cooking time for meals in half.”

He said they’ve had 1,000 people come through the center on weekends, including 350 students and 350 campers, and all went smoothly.

The dining hall ceiling has specially designed sound baffles that reduce the noise there to acceptable levels, he said.

“You can carry on a conversation,” he said. “With that many people in there at once, you’d almost have to shout otherwise. You did in the previous dining room.”

The Bible Institute has about 400 students in a two-year program, he said. The center fits in with their plans to increase the student body to 800.

The building was designed by Troy architectural firm Architecture Plus (A+), and constructed by Bolton Landing builder C. Raymond Davis and Sons, with engineering by Sage Engineering Associates of Albany.

“They were (all) great to work with,” Peace said.

Architecture Plus prepared the master plan for the Word of Life Bible Institute to develop a 190 acre campus. Besides the Student Life Center, the master plan includes a new welcome center, health and fitness center, and residence halls, all coming later.

Word of Life is a nondenominational Christian organization, with local campuses in Schroon Lake and Pottersville, that seeks to create faith-defining experiences for students and families. Through family campground, lodge and ranch ministries, biblical training, local church ministries, and international missions, Word of Life’s mission is to share the message of salvation.

The Bollback Student Life Center is available for community functions, and local groups are already using it, Peace said, including the Schroon Lake East Shore Association.

“The students love it and our team loves it,” Peace said.