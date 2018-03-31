Work begins on Adirondack Northway welcome center

× Expand Photo provided A proposed new welcome center along the Adirondack Northway in Warren County is slated for completion this fall.

QUEENSBURY | Construction has begun on the Adirondack Welcome Center along the Adirondack Northway (I-87) in Queensbury, Warren County.

The state-of-the-art facility, once operational, will support the governor’s commitment to growing regional economies through the state’s booming tourism industry while supporting local businesses and enhancing the state’s agricultural sector.

The center is expected to open this fall.

“New York’s Adirondack Region is one the state’s great treasures, offering travelers world-class attractions year-round.” Governor Cuomo said. “The new Adirondack Welcome Center will greet millions of people who travel the Northway each year and will serve as the gateway to the beautiful Adirondack Park.”

New York’s tourism industry generates an economic impact of more than $100 billion per year.

The Adirondack Welcome Center will serve as a gateway to the Adirondack region and the communities that keep the economy going while highlighting regionally-specific attractions linked to the history and natural beauty of the six million-acre Adirondack Park.

The facility will combine two existing structures at the current rest area located just north of the Hudson River.

The new 8,615 square-foot, LEED certifiable building will feature a classic Adirondack theme, expanded parking, as well as a boat inspection and washing station for boating enthusiasts to help prevent the spread of invasive species.

The center will also feature food and beverages made in New York through vending options under the Taste NY brand, as well as an Adirondacks Walk of Fame.

I LOVE NY interactive kiosks will showcase locally-based attractions and tourism destinations throughout the Adirondack Park.

The facility will also feature an Adirondack floor map and an I LOVE NY selfie wall with a decommissioned ski life chair lift.

For family travelers, an outdoor children’s play area, pet comfort area, free Wi-Fi and picnic tables will be available.

The Adirondack Welcome Center will also have a number of environmentally-friendly features, including geothermal water source heat pumps for both heating and cooling the building, LED light fixtures, electric car charging stations, water efficient landscaping, energy efficient windows and doors, and storage and collection of recyclables.

Funding for regional welcome centers was included in the fiscal year 2018 state budget.