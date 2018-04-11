Work begins on Frontier Town project, brewery relocation

× Expand Pete DeMola Paradox Brewery owners Joan and Paul Mrocka will relocate their business from Schroon Lake to North Hudson. NORTH HUDSON | One year after the state rolled out plans to transform the former Frontier Town theme park into a regional tourism hub, dignitaries gathered on Wednesday to break ground for the business anchoring the project. “I’m a dreamer,” said Paul Mrocka, co-owner of Paradox Brewery. “If we build it, they will come.” Paradox Brewery has purchased an 11.2 acre parcel at the former vacation destination to build a new brewing facility and tap room, an expansion that will create 30 jobs once fully operational. The relocation, Mrocka said, will also allow the brewer to meet the growing demand for craft beer, which is booming across the state. As temperatures hovered in the mid-40s, attendees gathered before a sweeping, snow-capped vista. Mrocka envisions hotels, restaurants and even music festivals at the site, which is located Exit 29 of the Adirondack Northway in the town of North Hudson, or 100 miles north of Albany. “It’s just wonderful,” Mrocka said. NEW GATEWAY The state announced plans for The Gateway to the Adirondacks at North Hudson project last January and allocated $13 million in last year’s spending plan for the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to construct a state-run campground, day use area and equestrian facility on the 91-acre parcel. That site will also include slots for RVs and camping. An estimated $25 million in public and private resources have been committed to the project, including $200,000 in grants and $300,000 in tax credits and other incentives for Paradox, who have committed $5.2 million to the project. Stakeholders hope the broader project will act as an economic catalyst for a region that has long struggled with high unemployment rates and a lack of services, spurring visitation, outside investment and perhaps even the return of young people. “Now after 20 years of suffering the loss of Frontier Town, we have hope for the future,” said North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore. BROAD PARTNERSHIP × 1 of 10 Expand Pete DeMola North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore, Indian Lake Supervisor Brian Wells, Long Lake Supervisor Clark Seaman and Minerva Supervisor Steve McNally share a moment on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 in North Hudson. × 2 of 10 Expand Pete DeMola “Now after 20 years of suffering the loss of Frontier Town, we have hope for the future,” said North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore. × 3 of 10 Expand Pete DeMola Paradox Brewery's expansion will create 30 jobs once fully operational. × 4 of 10 Expand Pete DeMola The Gateway to the Adirondacks at North Hudson project is the cornerstone of the Adventure NY initiative. × 5 of 10 Expand Pete DeMola Paradox Brewery has purchased an 11.2 acre parcel at the former Frontier Town theme park in North Hudson to build a new brewing facility and tap room. × 6 of 10 Expand Pete DeMola Renderings for The Gateway to the Adirondacks at North Hudson display are on display in North Hudson on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. × 7 of 10 Expand Pete DeMola Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston jokes with DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos on Wednesday at the upcoming The Gateway to the Adirondacks at North Hudson site on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. × 8 of 10 Expand Pete DeMola “We’re so lucky to have a renaissance in New York state,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. × 9 of 10 Expand Pete DeMola Seggos, Paul Mrocka and North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore share a moment Wednesday, April 11, 2018. × 10 of 10 Expand Pete DeMola DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos delivers comments in North Hudson on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Prev Next DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos hailed the project as state government at its best, citing collaboration with myriad partners, including the Open Space Institute (OSI), Office of General Services, Adirondack Park Agency, Empire State Development (ESD) and local officials.

“This is probably the largest number of people who have been at this property since 1998,” Seggos quipped. The event had a victory lap-nature, as attendees appeared relieved at crossing major hurdles during the multi-year process, and made numerous cracks about tapping a keg of suds after the event. Blueprints for the campgrounds, which curls along the banks of the Schroon River, were developed by Chazen Companies. And officials were effusive of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his vision to balance environmental safeguards with economic development. The governor did not attend, opting instead to roll out an anti-gang initiative on Long Island. "This development will create a unique, world-class campground for New Yorkers and visitors alike to enjoy," Cuomo said in a statement. "This Gateway to the Adirondacks will serve as a central point for all of the area's recreations, significantly benefiting the local community and the region's tourism industry." The project is a long time in the making. Ahead of the state’s announcement last January, local officials spun their wheels for years over what to do with the mouldering theme park, which closed in 1998. Essex County seized portions of the sprawling facility for back taxes, and engaged in lengthy litigation with an adjoining landowner over a tax auction. Essex County Board of Supervisors Randy Preston called the project the “most positive thing to happen in Essex County in years.” Once the state floated the project, Seggos was all-in, he said. “He was literally crawling through the basements of these buildings,” said Preston, recalling site visits to the facility last winter. 'A RENAISSANCE' Officials have have said they aim to incorporate the former structures into the final project whenever possible. Seggos and other stakeholders acknowledged the nostalgic magnetism that the site — which once attracted luminaries like Johnny Cash — still contains statewide. “We’re so lucky to have a renaissance in New York state,” said Seggos. The commissioner said he had an awakening while exploring the site with Preston last year that something “really big can happen here.” At one point, he brandished a Frontier Town placard and a vintage deputy sheriff’s badge he purchased from eBay.