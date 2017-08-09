Work begins on Ray Brook biomass project

Photo provided/DEC
Construction on a $3 million wood pellet biomass boiler heating loop at the Ray Brook State Office Complex in Essex County began on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Jerry Delaney, chairman of the Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board, said the project promotes the "three pillars" of the Adirondacks: Forestry, climate and community.
RAY BROOK — As the state strives to meet new renewable energy goals, progress begins at home.
The state broke ground on Tuesday on a $3 million renewable energy heating system for the administrative complex housing New York State Police’s Troop B Headquarters, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Adirondack Park Agency in Ray Brook, Essex County.
The wood pellet-fueled system will reduce energy costs while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 391 tons a year — the equivalent of taking more than 80 cars off the road, according to the DEC.
The three-boiler system will use wood pellets as fuel and distribute heat to each of the office buildings through a district heating loop. The system could meet 90 percent of the building's heating needs.
Wood pellets, made from compressed sawdust, are carbon neutral.
A DEC spokesman said the agency expects the source and manufacturer of the wood pellets to be located in the Adirondack and North Country region.
Total annual energy costs for the complex were unavailable at press time Wednesday.
Leslie Karasin, Adirondack Project Manager for the Northern Forest Center, said savings accrued during heating system conversions fluctuate based on several factors.
Clients generally find savings per $250 or $300 per ton of wood pellets delivered unless fuel oil costs are below $2.14 per gallon, Karasin said.
Wood pellet prices tend to be stable and reliable, she said.
“Many municipalities have seen extreme cost savings, especially where fuel prices have been higher,” Karasin said.
Petrova Elementary School in Saranac Lake converted to wood pellet technology in 2012.
A study of costs between Dec. 2011 and 2012 revealed significant savings.
“They were able to save $13,000 in fuel costs in that one-month comparison,” said Karasin, citing a presentation the school gave to the Adirondack Park Agency.
The New York Energy Research and Development Agency (NYSERDA) is providing a $300,000 grant toward the Ray Brook Biomass Project, and the remaining cost will be split by the three state agencies.
BOOSTING ECONOMY
Officials gathered at a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday to kick off construction.
“There are a host of benefits associated with this project, including creating jobs in the Adirondack region, keeping energy dollars in New York, lowering heating costs, reducing carbon dioxide emissions and promoting sustainable forest management,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos in a statement.
A NYSERDA study revealed a three-boiler system using wood pellets as fuel and distributing heat to each of the office buildings through a district heating loop could meet 90 percent of the heating needs.
The regional forest products industry supports 9,900 jobs and $3.9 billion in output, according to the Adirondack North Country Association.
Essex County Chairman Randy Preston cited the potential economic benefit to the community if products were sourced locally.
“Once again, Gov. Cuomo balances economy and environment inside the Adirondack Park,” Preston said.
Jerry Delaney, Chairman of the Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board, is a long-time advocate for the technology.
The project, he said, is a big deal, and sends a strong message to those considering converting their systems.
“Hopefully this gives a roadmap for small communities to move forward for something like this,” Delaney said.
Wood pellet systems, said Delaney, have helped resurrect the market for low-grade wood products, which has plummeted as the paper industry has retreated.
Delaney, who serves as a Town of Saranac Councilman, said the heating system at the town offices is quiet, efficient and requires little maintenance.
Boilers operate most efficiently when running at full load, and the fully automated system at Ray Brook will turn on and shut down the boilers based on the building’s heating needs.
The biomass project is an example of the governor’s ongoing initiative to expand the use of clean energy resources to reduce the carbon footprint of state facilities and promote wider adoption of these technologies.
The BuildSmart NY program calls for a 20 percent reduction in energy consumption by all state agencies by 2020.
The state also aims to use the Ray Brook project as a model. The building housing the boilers will include an observation and education space, and technical and higher education institutions will be encouraged to visit the site.
Boosting the use of renewable energy sources is part of the state’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030.
Karasin said incentive money for localities to make the switch is still available.
The Northern Forest Center is putting out a last call for projects before the program is sunsetted.
“We have $10,000 incentives we can give to any municipality and nonprofit,” Karasin said.
For more info on the incentives, visit northernforest.org.