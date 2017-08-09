Work begins on Ray Brook biomass project

× Expand Photo provided/DEC Construction on a $3 million wood pellet biomass boiler heating loop at the Ray Brook State Office Complex in Essex County began on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Jerry Delaney, chairman of the Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board, said the project promotes the "three pillars" of the Adirondacks: Forestry, climate and community.

RAY BROOK — As the state strives to meet new renewable energy goals, progress begins at home.

The state broke ground on Tuesday on a $3 million renewable energy heating system for the administrative complex housing New York State Police’s Troop B Headquarters, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Adirondack Park Agency in Ray Brook, Essex County.

The wood pellet-fueled system will reduce energy costs while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 391 tons a year — the equivalent of taking more than 80 cars off the road, according to the DEC.

× Expand Photo provided/DEC The three-boiler system will use wood pellets as fuel and distribute heat to each of the office buildings through a district heating loop. The system could meet 90 percent of the building's heating needs.

Wood pellets, made from compressed sawdust, are carbon neutral.

A DEC spokesman said the agency expects the source and manufacturer of the wood pellets to be located in the Adirondack and North Country region.

Total annual energy costs for the complex were unavailable at press time Wednesday.

Leslie Karasin, Adirondack Project Manager for the Northern Forest Center, said savings accrued during heating system conversions fluctuate based on several factors.

Clients generally find savings per $250 or $300 per ton of wood pellets delivered unless fuel oil costs are below $2.14 per gallon, Karasin said.

Wood pellet prices tend to be stable and reliable, she said.

“Many municipalities have seen extreme cost savings, especially where fuel prices have been higher,” Karasin said.

Petrova Elementary School in Saranac Lake converted to wood pellet technology in 2012.

A study of costs between Dec. 2011 and 2012 revealed significant savings.

“They were able to save $13,000 in fuel costs in that one-month comparison,” said Karasin, citing a presentation the school gave to the Adirondack Park Agency.

The New York Energy Research and Development Agency (NYSERDA) is providing a $300,000 grant toward the Ray Brook Biomass Project, and the remaining cost will be split by the three state agencies.

BOOSTING ECONOMY

Officials gathered at a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday to kick off construction.

“There are a host of benefits associated with this project, including creating jobs in the Adirondack region, keeping energy dollars in New York, lowering heating costs, reducing carbon dioxide emissions and promoting sustainable forest management,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos in a statement.