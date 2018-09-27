Work begins to convert traffic light

× The intersection of Routes 9 and 9N and Water Street in Elizabethtown will be converted to require traffic to stop in all four directions. Photo by Pete DeMola

ELIZABETHTOWN | Work is now underway to convert the blinking traffic light at the intersection of Route 9 and Water Street in Elizabethtown to a four-way stop.

“The project is moving forward and we are in the process of obtaining the necessary equipment for this intersection,” said Bryan Viggiani, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation.

Crews began preliminary work last week.

“We expect everything to be in place for motorists and pedestrians by spring,” Viggiani said.

The current red-yellow signal will convert to blink red and stop signs will be placed at each corner.

The DOT will also install a “stop ahead” warning sign with flashing beacons with additional “stop” pavement markings on the northbound approach.

Other action items include bringing the southbound Maple Street crosswalk and sidewalk curb ramps closer to the intersection to improve pedestrian visibility.

The intersection has low visibility for westbound-motorists on River Street, and the DOT believes the proposed modification will reduce collisions, noting a similar modification in Ticonderoga reduced right-angle-type collisions by 75 percent.

A teenage bicyclist collided with a vehicle at the intersection last fall. A family member subsequently circulated petitions in a successful appeal to the DOT for the modifications.

The state agency’s decision to convert the intersection in April generated counter concerns from local residents, who lobbied the state to consider other solutions.

The flashing red signals will also include reflective rear plates, “further enhancing their visibility in response to concerns about drivers not seeing or otherwise missing the signal to stop,” said the DOT in response to resident concerns.