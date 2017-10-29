Work starts on wastewater project

× Expand Photo provided This is the Mt. Defiance Stream Restoration Plan for the Ticonderoga Water Project.

TICONDEROGA | The Town of Ticonderoga has recently begun construction on its combined sanitary and stormwater sewer collection and treatment system.

The town recently got $2.87 million from the state Clean Drinking Water Act toward the $13.4 million project.

Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano said the majority of the project will focus on improvements to the Town Waste Water Treatment Plant, which has been in operation for nearly 40-years.

The improvements include replacement of the final clarifiers, installation of ultraviolet disinfection to meet current regulations by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, and some needed electrical upgrades to meet current codes.

The remainder of the project involves installing a new drainage system along The Portage, and separating the existing sanitary and stormwater sewers installed many years ago, Giordano said.

The separation of The Portage and Mount Defiance stormwater run-off from the sanitary sewer will then be diverted through a natural treatment process as a daylight stream as it flows toward the LaChute River, meandering around the Ticonderoga Community Building and through the western part of Bicentennial Park.

This daylight stream is being primarily funded by a $500,000 grant from the state Environmental Facilities Corporation’s Green Innovation Grant Program, tied specifically to the location.

While it was once thought that combining stormwater with sanitary sewer flows was an effective means to handle a municipality’s surface water and sanitary sewer needs, environmental pollution prevention regulations are requiring more stringent control of pollution discharge in natural waterways, the town’s wastewater chief said.

“During large rain fall events, these combined sanitary and stormwater flows are not able to be processed at our WWTP and result in the direct discharge of untreated raw-sewer water into the LaChute River, known as a Combined Sewer Overflow,” said Town Water/Wastewater Superintendent Derrick Fleury.

He said the DEC stringently monitors Combined Sewer Overflow events, ever-decreasing the number of permitted events allowed by a municipality.

In 2013, under increasing pressure to reduce Combined Sewer Overflow events, the town sought to explore innovative ways to separate out and treat its stormwater, leveraging grant funds to minimize costs to residents as well as minimize property impacts in built up residential areas.