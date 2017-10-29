Work starts on wastewater project

Photo provided
This is the Mt. Defiance Stream Restoration Plan for the Ticonderoga Water Project.
TICONDEROGA | The Town of Ticonderoga has recently begun construction on its combined sanitary and stormwater sewer collection and treatment system.
The town recently got $2.87 million from the state Clean Drinking Water Act toward the $13.4 million project.
Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano said the majority of the project will focus on improvements to the Town Waste Water Treatment Plant, which has been in operation for nearly 40-years.
The improvements include replacement of the final clarifiers, installation of ultraviolet disinfection to meet current regulations by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, and some needed electrical upgrades to meet current codes.
The remainder of the project involves installing a new drainage system along The Portage, and separating the existing sanitary and stormwater sewers installed many years ago, Giordano said.
The separation of The Portage and Mount Defiance stormwater run-off from the sanitary sewer will then be diverted through a natural treatment process as a daylight stream as it flows toward the LaChute River, meandering around the Ticonderoga Community Building and through the western part of Bicentennial Park.
This daylight stream is being primarily funded by a $500,000 grant from the state Environmental Facilities Corporation’s Green Innovation Grant Program, tied specifically to the location.
While it was once thought that combining stormwater with sanitary sewer flows was an effective means to handle a municipality’s surface water and sanitary sewer needs, environmental pollution prevention regulations are requiring more stringent control of pollution discharge in natural waterways, the town’s wastewater chief said.
“During large rain fall events, these combined sanitary and stormwater flows are not able to be processed at our WWTP and result in the direct discharge of untreated raw-sewer water into the LaChute River, known as a Combined Sewer Overflow,” said Town Water/Wastewater Superintendent Derrick Fleury.
He said the DEC stringently monitors Combined Sewer Overflow events, ever-decreasing the number of permitted events allowed by a municipality.
In 2013, under increasing pressure to reduce Combined Sewer Overflow events, the town sought to explore innovative ways to separate out and treat its stormwater, leveraging grant funds to minimize costs to residents as well as minimize property impacts in built up residential areas.
Prior to the construction of a paper mill in 1882, the area now known as Bicentennial Park was a natural drainage area for Mount Defiance stream water. When International Paper relocated its Ticonderoga Mill to the shores of Lake Champlain in 1971, the former village received the deed to the previous mill property and Bicentennial Park was later born, becoming the keystone feature in Ticonderoga’s downtown. The park was the brainchild of Kiwanis Club member Percy Thompson, who did much of the work on it.
Restoring a natural stream through a portion of Bicentennial Park seemed as natural a decision as the stream itself, Giordano said.
“Careful consideration for the use of the park as well as prudent evaluation in the restoration development of the former paper mill site have been at the forefront of all discussions,” said Giordano. “We have engaged with local organizations in revising our plan to address stormwater management needs through the park with a keen awareness to minimizing any restrictions this project may impose on the public’s current use of the park.
“Moreover, the Town of Ticonderoga is working with the state Department of Environmental Conservation and International Paper to address any concerns which may arise throughout the course of construction of this daylight stream project.”
The overall project is being overseen by AES Northeast of Plattsburgh. The Mount Defiance Stream Restoration portion of the project has been awarded to Luck Brothers of Plattsburgh, with completion slated for the summer 2018.
Improvements to the Waste Water Treatment Plant and separation of stormwater and sanitary sewers along The Portage will complete in the Spring 2019, with Gallo Construction and Gross Electric as the contract awardees.
In all, the town has received $3 million in grant funding and qualified for a zero-interest loan on the remainder of the project.
The town also has submitted applications for, and is eagerly awaiting the results of, the latest round of state Water Infrastructure Grants Funding for both this sewer project as well as its water supply project, Giordano said.