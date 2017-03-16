Work to begin on Westport Town Hall renovation

× Expand File photo Restoration work is expected to begin at the Westport Town Hall in April. Town offices will be temporarily relocated to the Chazy and Westport Telephone Company and St. Phillip Neri Church.

WESTPORT — Renovations at the Westport Town Hall are scheduled to begin next month now that the bids have been approved.

“The bids came in at around $900,000,” said Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler.

Long in the making, the project will give the historic facility a total makeover.

On deck is extensive structural and foundation work, as well as internal remodeling, including new windows and the removal of the dated drop ceiling panels.

The building, originally constructed in 1928, will also be insulated for the first time.

The town board formally approved the contracts on March 14.

Town offices — including the clerk, codes officer and supervisor — will be temporarily relocated to the basement of the Chazy and Westport Telephone Company.

The town court will be moved to Father McCarthy Hall across from St. Philip Neri Church on Main Street.

“If everything goes according to plan, with the state getting back to us in a timely fashion, we will move out the last week of March, and have all offices open on April 3 at those locations,” Tyler said.

Town board and planning board meetings will be held at the Heritage House starting on April 1.

Tyler said he hoped construction will be completed by October. Neighboring homes and businesses are not expected to be affected by the work.

As part of the conditions for accepting a $600,000 state grant to refurbish the structure, the town was required to contribute $180,000.

The remaining $120,000 will come from a contingency fund, said Tyler.

“Basically the town is going to have a new town hall for $300,000, and it’s not going to raise taxes,” Tyler said.

The first round of bids came in last December. The lowest was about $250,000 over budget, so town officials went back to the drawing board and whittled down their wish list.

Tyler hopes the costs can be reduced even further.

“The town board looks to reduce the town’s share of this project significantly with value construction, in kind services and volunteers,” Tyler said.

“By using High Peaks Construction, it will allow us do that, and they’re willing to work with us,” Tyler said.

Other contractors include Morris Plumbing and Heating, of Elizabethtown.

The project has been in the planning stages for a half-decade following a pair of defeated referendums in 2010 and 2011 that would have allowed the town to take out a bond to build a new mixed-use structure that would have comprised several town departments.

Early plans for the current project clocked in at about $1.5 million.

“The hopes are we will have a town hall building the people of Westport can be proud of,” Tyler said.