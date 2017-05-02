Workforce development talk of Plattsburgh forum

× A group of local community leaders met last week for the 10th annual “Plattsburgh Rising” forum. Pictured above (L-R) is Savannah Schmidt of Norsk Titanium, Kristopher Renadette of IAM at CCC, Curt Gervich of SUNY Plattsburgh and town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman. Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — Community leaders met last week to discuss how to attract and grow the amount of skilled workers in Plattsburgh.

Having a workforce trained in transportation and manufacturing is key for the growth of companies in the area, said several representatives during last Wednesday’s “Plattsburgh Rising” economic forum.

The panel — comprised of officials from Norsk Titanium, the city of Plattsburgh, The Development Corporation, SUNY Plattsburgh, Clinton Community College and the North Country Chamber of Commerce — discussed how to make that happen.

Among the top suggestions was offering and promoting more schooling and training opportunities.

GAINING SKILLS

Vocational education institutes like the Institute of Advanced Manufacturing (IAM) at Clinton Community College are key to the growth of a skilled workforce, said officials.

In September 2014, CCC received $12.7 million in funds through the SUNY 2020 Challenge Grant Program to build a two-story, state-of-the-art facility to provide educational programs and training in the fields of transportation, aerospace and manufacturing.

IAM, which is slated to be completed this June and open for classes this August, will offer a variety degrees, certificates and credentials based on the training needs of local manufacturing businesses.

“Part of the programming is working with the industries to find out what type of training they currently need and might need in the future,” said Kristopher Renadette, director of IAM. “We’re looking to fill the workforce needed to do these jobs.”

The state budget includes funds for the Empire State Apprenticeship Program, which helps adults gain skills in high-demand fields, including nursing, agriculture, advanced manufacturing and information technology.

Ten million dollars in refundable tax credits will be allocated annually to this program that encourages businesses to hire and train apprentices, according to the governor’s office, which since 2012 has helped over 40,000 people get jobs.

The grant program also includes $2.5 million in grants for non-profit organizations and small businesses with fewer than 25 employees.

The budget also includes free tuition at state schools for families making up to $125,000 annually. Students would then be required to stay in the state for as many years as they received the loan.

By offering free tuition, Curt Gervich of SUNY Plattsburgh said more high school students may be inclined to seek out a two- or four-year degree.

If they choose Plattsburgh, Gervich said those students will have more opportunities for part-time jobs, internships and practicums to give them the skills and experience necessary to enter into today’s workforce.

“We want to get our students into the community through these offerings,” Gervich said. “The goal of SUNY Plattsburgh is to bring them here and keep them here after they graduate.”

ATTRACTING MORE COMPANIES

Having a pool of workers to pick from critical to attract new companies, said several panelists during the forum.

“Keeping and growing our workforce is one the biggest challenges we face today,” said Victoria Duley, economic developer for TDC. “But we have to get past it in order to attract new companies to the area.”

There are about 20 major employers within TDC’s industrial park, according to its website, including Global Sugar Art — the world’s largest fondant icing and cake decorating retailer — and Nova Bus — the world’s second largest motorcoach and bus manufacturing group.

Duley said TDC speaks to six to 12 companies a day about coming to Plattsburgh.

All have expressed interest in paying higher wages for highly-skilled workers, said Duley.

Savannah Schmidt of Norsk Titanium said the company is looking to employ 400 skilled workers over the next three years.

“It’s really exciting to be bringing this manufacturing technology into the area,” Schmidt said. “But we need to develop the workforce we want with skills to make that happen.”

CREATING ENGAGING COMMUNITY

The other issue discussed among the panel was attracting new people to the area and encouraging students to stay in Plattsburgh.

“We have ways to attract businesses,” said Sue Matton of the North Country Chamber of Commerce. “But we need to find ways to get people to stay here.”

City of Plattsburgh officials are hoping to accomplish this through their downtown revitalization plans.

The state gave the city a $10 million check last year to give downtown Plattsburgh a makeover.

The plans, which were submitted to the state in February, include transforming the Durkee Street parking lot into a park, finishing restoring the Strand Theatre and putting a community kitchen in the North Country Food Co-op.

Community Development Director Paul DeDominicas said he’s hopeful that the state will reach a final decision on what projects will be funded by sometime next June.

The goal of this DRI plan, DeDominicas said, is to draw people to downtown Plattsburgh.

Once people get into Plattsburgh, Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said the hope is people will fall in love with the area and decide to stay.

“Plattsburgh is a wonderful place to live,” he said. “We want everyone to know that.”