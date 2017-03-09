Workforce shortage, rate reimbursement pose challenges to home health aide industry

× Expand Screenshot via New York State Assembly Marilyn Saviola testified at a public hearing in Feb. 22 in New York City on the issues facing the state’s home healthcare aide workforce. “Is it more worthy to flip burgers or take care of people?” Saviola asked.

PLATTSBURGH — Each day, armies of aides fan out across the state.

They feed, bathe and dress thousands with traumatic brain injuries, spina bifida, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and other disabling conditions — the frail, elderly, disabled and chronically ill.

“I don’t like to say aides,” said Manyon Lyons. “It’s a personal assistant.”

Lyons, who has cerebral palsy, was one of the dozens of speakers who offered unflinching testimony in New York City last month at a state Assembly hearing on the workforce and reimbursement issues facing the home care industry.

The group told their stories in raw and intimate terms as the crowd spilled out into the overflow room at the New York City Housing Authority on Broadway.

A second hearing followed in Albany on Feb. 27

Across the state, Larry Launderville sat in his apartment on Water Street in Elizabethtown and wondered what he was going to do once his home care worker stopped her daily visits March 31.

A LOOMING CRISIS

The crisis exists at the intersection of the rural nature of the Adirondack Park, state Medicaid reforms and workforce development issues.

Access to home health care and the need for providers is predicated on two factors: An adequate workforce and Medicaid reimbursement payment.

But both are in jeopardy, a looming crisis as the first wave of Baby Boomers enter their senior years, creating a growing need for home care services geared toward keeping people living at home — or “aging in place.”

Concerns are mounting across the state.

Growing waitlists mean patients receive fewer hours of care per week than needed, go without services, or move to institutional care.

Launderville is among the 40 local patients who will lose their aide due to a reimbursement issue between his health care provider and nursing agency.

Without an aide, the aneurysm victim would likely be institutionalized at a long-term care facility.

As a Medicaid Managed Care patient, Launderville for years has received an aide through Fidelis Care New York, who had negotiated a rate agreement with North Country Home Services.

But that relationship will soon mutually dissolve over lopsided reimbursement rates.

The agency loses money on each aide visit.

“We have been unable to agree on a rate, and basically the negotiations have been exhausted,” said NCHS CEO Rebecca Leahy. “If we continue to serve (the patients), we would just be out of business.”

Fidelis declined comment for this article.

Launderville has few options. While he may be able to obtain a new health care plan, private insurers typically do not cover aides, and providers cannot increase reimbursement rates.

Between 88 and 90 percent of NCHS’ revenue is from Medicaid payments, which means they cannot cushion their margins with other funding.

County social services agencies have been carved out of the process, and MMC patients cannot be reverted to county care.

The situation is only slated to get worse, leading to what stakeholders say is a perfect storm upending the industry.

REIMBURSEMENT RATES

The reimbursement shortfall has kneecapped providers and patients in the North Country, a remote and mountainous region where trips between homes can be vast, and is not as easy as bouncing between Bronx high-rises.

NCHS covers an area roughly the size of Connecticut, and travel time and mileage cost is a chief driver of the lopsided rates.

The time authorized for patients is lower than most urban areas, Leahy said, which multiplies the unreimbursed travel time of each aide.

NCHS is paid from $5 to $9 per hour less than actual costs, Leahy testified in Albany last week.

“This is not an easy area to serve,” Leahy said. “The economy of scale isn’t here. “It’s really very, very simple when you look at the figures.”

An adequate rural payment rate is critical to reverse the trend.

“Without rates sufficient to permit us to pay the aides to care for both Medicaid fee for service and managed care patients, it is impossible to provide these home care services for either of these groups,” Leahy said.

WORKFORCE ISSUES

The other factor driving the crisis is the low pay for qualified aides, which starts at $12 an hour at NCHS.

But caring for high-needs patients is far more stressful, demanding and dangerous than fast food jobs, which now start at $10.75 upstate, or $12 in New York City, putting the two industries in direct competition for the same labor pool.

The existing pool is prone to high turnover, where long hours, tough conditions and complex cases lead to burnout.

Advocates and patients are frustrated.

“Is it more worthy to flip burgers or take care of people?” asked Marilyn Saviola, Senior Vice President of Advocacy at Independence Care System, a New York City-based service provider.

Mario Henry recalled the Haitian immigrant who cared for his mother during her final years. Maxine Fausta was always on time, seldom absent and always caring.

“The health care workers who cared for my mother were in reality highly skilled workers deserving of much more than a few dollars above the minimum wage,” Henry said. “In a very difficult time in my life, she was my lifeline, my guardian angel.”

Providers say without a wage increase, recruitment and retention will become increasingly difficult.

“We cannot recruit, train and retain aides in the Adirondacks if we do not pay a decent wage and this includes travel time pay and mileage when the aides drive their cars between patients,” Leahy said.

NCHS trained over 90 aides in 2016. But despite the constant recruitment and training, there remains what Leahy said was an “extreme shortage” of workers.

“On any given week, NCHS has approximately 400 hours of authorized care that cannot be provided due to a shortage of workers,” Leahy said. “There is no other agency that can fill those hours of care.”

Statewide, the Association of Area Agencies on Aging has reported there are 6,000 hours that have been approved for care of seniors around the state that local offices for the aging cannot fill.

Retention is also difficult because the field offers minimal career growth trajectory and recognition due to the nature of the job: aides often have multiple clients and supervisors, which impedes building relationships.

This revolving door is not good for clients.

“Today I’m lucky if I can find a young person to work with me for six months,” said Anastasia Somoza, a New York City-based disability rights advocate with cerebral palsy.

DIRE CONSEQUENCES

Stakeholders say the issue has dire consequences as aging accelerates in this country, including in rural areas like Essex County, where public officials are pivoting to the “aging in place” system that both is healthier and cheaper than sending people to nursing homes.

This is further exacerbated by the inability of the sick, frail and elderly in remote regions to go out or receive visits of support from close by relatives, friends or others to support them.

The lack of aides also influences discharge rates at local hospitals — including Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake, where the lack of caregivers has led to longer hospital stays and costlier institutionalization that have driven up costs.

In one notable example, the caregiver of a 83-year-woman woman with dementia quit, an event which led to her placement in an out-of-state nursing home.

But not before she spent two weeks occupying an inpatient bed at Adirondack Medical, where the patient required one-on-one staffing and extensive case management.

“Those 14 days cost Adirondack Health and taxpayers more than $1,000 per day,” testified Adirondack Health CEO Sylvia Getman.

The fight isn’t only a financial one, but represents freedom, pride, independence and dignity — and to be in a home is unfathomable to many.

Phillip Bennett has worked as a home health care worker for more than 40 years in New York City.

Bennett turned to a group of patients at the hearing last month.

“How many people want to live in a nursing home?”

The room was silent.

“Death first,” one said.

“That tells you where the money should go,” said Bennett.

This is the second in a five-part series on the home health aide care crisis in the region. Coming up next week: Aides share their stories.